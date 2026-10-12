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Today, October 12, Jürgen Engler turns 66. The number is easy to turn into statistics: more than four decades fronting Die Krupps, the German industrial band he co-founded in Düsseldorf in 1980, a path beginning in Düsseldorf punk with Male, records that helped change the relationship between electronics, metal and physical rhythm, years of production work, collaborations and touring. But Engler himself once gave me a much more useful way of understanding that continuity.

When I once asked him what it takes to keep the artistic impulse alive for so long, he did not talk about discipline, relevance or protecting a legacy.

“It’s when you become one with what you do. I can’t stop, because that would mean I would stop to be me. I became one with what I’m doing a long time ago. This is me. What I am doing is what I am.”

That answer becomes more interesting with time because it removes the romantic mythology usually attached to longevity. Engler does not describe creativity as a flame that must somehow be kept burning. In his version, music is closer to an ordinary biological function. He works because that is what his days are made of.

Elsewhere in the same conversation, he described making music every day and producing records from the studio in his house, often working deepest into the night. His formulation was even simpler: “Music is my life, that’s all I do. I live and breathe music.”

There is something particularly appropriate about that attitude in the history of Die Krupps. The band has always been fascinated by work, machinery, discipline and production, but Engler’s own relationship to work undermines the conventional meaning of the word. He speaks of long hours, deadlines and relentless activity, yet also of the freedom of having no nine-to-five structure and of being able to move between studio, home and ideas whenever necessary. Work ceases to be an externally imposed schedule and becomes an extension of identity.

That might also explain why Die Krupps have never remained comfortably inside the sound they helped establish. The early metallic percussion and electronic severity of “Stahlwerksinfonie” and “Wahre Arbeit – Wahrer Lohn” eventually collided with guitars, speed and the machine-like precision Engler heard in aggressive rock and metal. In our conversation, he traced part of that thinking back to Lou Reed’s “Metal Machine Music”: not as something to imitate, but as an idea capable of triggering another idea. Influence, for him, is less quotation than ignition.

That distinction matters. Artists with very long careers are frequently praised for having an “unmistakable sound,” as though consistency meant freezing a successful formula. Engler’s version of continuity is almost the opposite. The identity remains stable enough that the materials around it can change.

Jürgen Engler and Die Krupps mark 45 years with new EP, Dependent deal

That is still visible now. Die Krupps marked 45 years with an extensive anniversary period, released the “Will Nicht – MUSS! / On Collision Course” EP as a first glimpse toward new material, and signed a multi-album agreement with Dependent Records. Marcel Zürcher returned to the lineup in 2026, the band played major summer festival dates including Brutal Assault, M’era Luna and Nocturnal Culture Night, and another European run with Ministry is already planned for 2027.

None of this makes Engler interesting merely because he is still active at 66. Activity alone is not an artistic achievement. What remains more unusual is the absence of a clear division between the person who makes the work and the life surrounding that work.

He once told me that living in the United States had given him physical and mental space, allowing him to look at Europe and America from different positions rather than remaining enclosed inside one perspective. Whether one agrees with every conclusion he draws from that distance is secondary to the creative principle behind it: change the position from which you look, and different structures become visible.

That is perhaps a more useful way of thinking about Engler’s career than the vocabulary of “pioneer,” “legend” or “survivor.” All three may be factually defensible, but they describe somebody from the outside. Engler’s own description is much less ceremonial.

He makes music. He produces music. He thinks through music. He goes onstage and turns it physical. Then he goes back into the studio and continues.

And when asked why he still does it, his answer was almost disarmingly literal:

“I continue because I am alive.”

Happy birthday, Jürgen Engler. Full speed ahead.

About Die Krupps

Die Krupps formed in Düsseldorf, Germany, in 1980, founded by Jürgen Engler, Ralf Dörper and Bernward Malaka. Engler had previously played in the Düsseldorf punk band Male before turning to the metallic percussion and electronics that defined Die Krupps’ earliest recordings, “Stahlwerksynfonie” and “Wahre Arbeit, wahrer Lohn,” both released in 1981 and widely cited among the foundational records of the EBM and industrial genre. “Volle Kraft voraus!” followed in 1982, the year Dörper left to co-found Propaganda; he returned for 1985’s “Entering the Arena” before the band’s sound shifted toward new wave.

Die Krupps reactivated in 1989 with Engler and Dörper, moving into the industrial metal territory that defined “I” (1992), “II – The Final Option” (1993) and “III – Odyssey of the Mind” (1995), released alongside collaborations and remix work that connected the band to the thrash metal and hardcore scenes Engler had signed to his own label, Atom-H, in the 1980s. “Paradise Now” (1997) preceded another hiatus. The band reactivated again in 2005 with Engler and Dörper, joined by guitarist and keyboardist Marcel Zürcher, who remained until 2023; guitarists Nils Finkeisen (2015-2024) and Dylan Smith (2024-present) covered the role either side of Zürcher’s absence, and Paul Keller has played drums since 2018. Zürcher returned to the lineup in 2026. Die Krupps have released music through Zickzack, Synthetic Symphony, Hollywood Records, Atom-H, Metropolis Records and Cleopatra Records, and signed to Dependent Records in August 2025 for a new multi-album deal, with a new studio album due in 2026.

The band’s current chapter has run alongside its 45th-anniversary campaign: a tour-exclusive EP and the single “On Collision Course” in August 2025, a video for “Will Nicht – MUSS!” and a limited liquid-filled anniversary vinyl in October 2025, and the full “Will Nicht – MUSS! / On Collision Course” EP in December 2025. Engler and Dörper discussed the band’s history and the 45 Years of Industrial Steel North America tour and why Die Krupps still won’t behave in separate interviews with Side-Line earlier in 2026. Jürgen Engler turns 66 today, October 12, with that anniversary period still unfolding and a European tour with Ministry already planned for 2027.

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Based in Wrocław, I work as a music journalist and photographer covering electro, industrial, EBM, gothic, and darkwave. My work includes features and live coverage, as well as concert, portrait, promo, and theater photography. What interests me most is the connection between artistic intention, what the work communicates, and what unfolds live on stage, all in pursuit of the bigger picture behind the music.