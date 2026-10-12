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Aethereals released the three-track EP ‘Echoes’ on September 1, 2026. The Swedish band mixes post-punk and goth into dark, melodic songs, building arrangements around expansive, atmospheric textures. The EP also previews the band’s debut full-length album, which is currently being recorded.

Aethereals ‘Echoes’ EP tracklist

“Echoes” contains three tracks: “Sleep” (4:40), “Finish Line” (3:48) and the title track “Echoes” (6:26), running just under fifteen minutes in total. “Echoes” is available as a digital EP on Spotify.

About Aethereals

Aethereals is a band from Sweden that mixes post-punk and goth. The band describes its sound as rooted in the dark romanticism of classic post-punk, built around expansive, atmospheric songwriting. Aethereals released its debut EP, “Echoes,” on September 1, 2026, a three-track release the band has said previews material from its debut full-length album, currently in production.

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