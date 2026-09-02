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Ten singles into a twelve-single year, j:dead turns to the overthinking brain. The UK industrial project of Jay Taylor releases “Null” on 4 September 2026 via Infacted Recordings, the tenth entry in the monthly single campaign Taylor launched with “Pressure” in December 2025 and the follow-up to “Halo” of 7 August.

<a href="https://jdeadband.bandcamp.com/track/null" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Null by j:dead</a>

The lyric deals with a mind that will not switch off and keeps looking for something to feed it. Taylor described the starting point in his own words: “Null is about having an overactive, overthinking brain and the constant need to feed it with stimulation. For me, that can feel like both an escape from life and a coping mechanism. The song asks whether giving your brain the dopamine it constantly craves is a healthy way of coping, or simply another form of addiction.”

Musically, “Null” mixes electro and industrial rock, pairing dark electronic production with the weight of a live band. Taylor said: “Sonically, this one continues to push me into new territory. It draws on electro and industrial rock, combining dark electronics and heavy rhythms with a more expansive, live-band-inspired sound.” The label’s own note on the release adds that heavy rhythms, driving electronics and industrial textures give the track “a scale designed to reach beyond the studio”.

Taylor wrote, performed and recorded “Null” himself and shares the guitar parts with Hilger Tintel. Motel-Music produced the track, Studio-600 mastered it and Dokodemo created the artwork, the same team that worked on “Halo”.

Where ‘Null’ sits in the j:dead single series

The run started with “Pressure” on 5 December 2025 and has delivered one single a month since. “Disgusting” followed, then “Who Knows”, “Feeling Alone”, “Silence Calls” and “Over The Years”. “Keep Walking” arrived on 5 June 2026 as the seventh single, “Draws My Blood” on 3 July as the eighth, and “Halo” on 7 August as the ninth. “Null” is number ten, which leaves two more singles to close the twelve-month cycle.

About j:dead

j:dead is the solo project of Jay Taylor, based in Bicester, England. Before starting the project in late 2019, Taylor drummed live for Tactical Sekt, Tyske Ludder and Harmjoy. The first j:dead singles, “Haunt” in 2019 and “Feeding On Me” in 2020, led to the debut album “A Complicated Genocide”, issued by the German label Infacted Recordings in January 2021 on CD and digital. The single “Tearing Me Apart”, featuring Teknovore, and “I’ll Wait” followed the same year.

2022 brought a cover of “DAS OM3N”, the four-track EP “Vision of Time” on Infacted Recordings, the single “Hold Tight” and two collaborations, “High Time (Chinese Takeaway)” with FabrikC and “Thrive” with Nature Of Wires. In 2023 Taylor released “Surrendering”, a cover of “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)” with Menschdefekt, the single “Harbour” and the EP “ROOTS”, and “What We’ll Be” appeared in 2024. The monthly single campaign that began with “Pressure” in December 2025 now reaches its tenth release with “Null”.

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