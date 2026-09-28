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White Ritual, the French darkwave and electro-rock band from Strasbourg, has confirmed two shows in Alsace this October. The band plays Le Caveau de Schiltigheim on October 29 and a Halloween show at Microbrasserie du Septenaire in Niedermodern on October 31, 2026.

Tour dates for White Ritual

October 29, 2026 – Le Caveau de Schiltigheim, 8a Rue Principale, Schiltigheim, France. Doors 19:00, concert 20:00, entry 5 euros. Support act to be announced.

– Le Caveau de Schiltigheim, 8a Rue Principale, Schiltigheim, France. Doors 19:00, concert 20:00, entry 5 euros. Support act to be announced. October 31, 2026 – Microbrasserie du Septenaire, Niedermodern, France. A Halloween show presented by Side Project. Full programme and ticket information have not yet been announced.

Both shows follow the February 2026 release of “Furious Passion,” a single featuring Kylreez that marked White Ritual’s most recent output.

About White Ritual

Ricardo Gomes, the former vocalist of metal band Absurdity who also produces under the name zNo, founded White Ritual in Strasbourg, France, in January 2019. Signed to darkTunes Music Group, the band describes its sound as a mix of darkwave, electro-rock and darksynth, combining clean and harsh vocals with synths and cinematic guitars.

Gomes handles vocals, synths and production alongside vocalist Lily (Coralie Setan), guitarist Cedric Belzunce and drummer Nicolas Brehm. White Ritual released its debut album, “In & Out,” a 14-track darkwave and electro-rock record, in 2022, followed by “In & Out Remixes” in 2025. A single, “Crosses,” also arrived in 2025, and “Furious Passion,” featuring Kylreez, followed in February 2026.

These October dates mark a return to shows in the band’s home region of Alsace, with the Niedermodern date falling on Halloween weekend.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com