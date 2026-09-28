September 28, 2026

White Ritual confirm two Alsace tour dates for October 2026

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 28, 2026

White Ritual play Le Caveau de Schiltigheim on October 29 and a Halloween show at Niedermodern’s Microbrasserie du Septenaire on October 31, 2026.

White Ritual Confirm Two Alsace Tour Dates for October 2026
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

White Ritual, the French darkwave and electro-rock band from Strasbourg, has confirmed two shows in Alsace this October. The band plays Le Caveau de Schiltigheim on October 29 and a Halloween show at Microbrasserie du Septenaire in Niedermodern on October 31, 2026.

Tour dates for White Ritual

  • October 29, 2026 – Le Caveau de Schiltigheim, 8a Rue Principale, Schiltigheim, France. Doors 19:00, concert 20:00, entry 5 euros. Support act to be announced.
  • October 31, 2026 – Microbrasserie du Septenaire, Niedermodern, France. A Halloween show presented by Side Project. Full programme and ticket information have not yet been announced.

Both shows follow the February 2026 release of “Furious Passion,” a single featuring Kylreez that marked White Ritual’s most recent output.

About White Ritual

Ricardo Gomes, the former vocalist of metal band Absurdity who also produces under the name zNo, founded White Ritual in Strasbourg, France, in January 2019. Signed to darkTunes Music Group, the band describes its sound as a mix of darkwave, electro-rock and darksynth, combining clean and harsh vocals with synths and cinematic guitars.

Gomes handles vocals, synths and production alongside vocalist Lily (Coralie Setan), guitarist Cedric Belzunce and drummer Nicolas Brehm. White Ritual released its debut album, “In & Out,” a 14-track darkwave and electro-rock record, in 2022, followed by “In & Out Remixes” in 2025. A single, “Crosses,” also arrived in 2025, and “Furious Passion,” featuring Kylreez, followed in February 2026.

These October dates mark a return to shows in the band’s home region of Alsace, with the Niedermodern date falling on Halloween weekend.

Support Side-Line

More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)
Why we ask

Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive.

Handled by PayPal.

Tags:

You may have missed

Star Industry's 'Last Crusades' gets its first vinyl edition

Star Industry’s ‘Last Crusades’ gets its first vinyl edition

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 28, 2026
Alien Vampires' 'Harshlizer' gets its first vinyl edition

Alien Vampires’ ‘Harshlizer’ gets its first vinyl edition

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 28, 2026
808 Dot Pop announces twin albums 'Minimalism' and 'Maximalism'

808 Dot Pop announces twin albums ‘Minimalism’ and ‘Maximalism’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 28, 2026
Erasure's Andy Bell and Vince Clarke, photo by Travis Shinn

Erasure announce new single ‘Wings of Love’, album ‘Radio!! Radio!!’ and 2027 tour

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 28, 2026
Agonoize frontman Chris L performing in wings at Klub Łącznik, Wrocław, photo by Karo Kratochwil

Live review: Agonoize, System Noire & Antibody – Wrocław 2026

Karo Kratochwil September 28, 2026