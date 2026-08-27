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German synthpop artist Janosch Moldau released the four-track EP “Goodbye World” on 14 August 2026 through his own label Janosch Moldau Records. The EP runs just under fifteen minutes and is available on CD, 12-inch vinyl and digital, with physical copies sold through the artist’s elasticStage store.

The four tracks are “Goodbye World”, “The Things That Couldn’t Be”, “To My Surprise” and “Not At All”. On the vinyl edition the first two sit on side A and the second two on side B. The songs are written and composed by Moldau; no other production credit has been published.

Two singles led to the ‘Goodbye World’ EP

The EP arrived at the end of a staggered rollout that started in spring. Moldau put the complete record on his Patreon first, for registered fanclub members, and announced that step in April 2026. The digital singles followed on the open platforms: “Not At All” on 10 July 2026, then the title track “Goodbye World” on 7 August 2026. Both are also on Bandcamp as standalone single releases.

Each of the four songs has its own visualiser on Moldau’s YouTube channel. The “Goodbye World” visualiser went up on 6 August 2026, a day before the single, and the clips for “To My Surprise” and “The Things That Couldn’t Be” followed on the EP release date itself.

Janosch Moldau is on an extended concert break

The EP lands while Moldau is off the road. After two decades of touring he entered an extended concert break, confirmed in his own label’s announcements this spring, which is why “Goodbye World” comes with no live dates attached. Asked about the finality the title suggests, he said: “Every time is the last time…”

The release continues a catalogue Side-Line has followed since the Motor Music years, from “Minor” and “Ghost Tracks” through “Host”, the “Broken Pieces” remix EP and the singles compilation “Rewind The Singles 2005 – 2020”.

About Janosch Moldau

Janosch Moldau was born on 15 August 1974 and is based in Neu-Ulm, Germany. He worked for several years as a sound designer for studios in Cologne, the Netherlands and England before turning to his own songwriting and recording in 2004. His debut album “Redeemer” appeared in 2005 on the label he set up for himself, Janosch Moldau Records, and produced the singles “I’m Falling From Love” and “Bleed On”.

“Motel Songs” followed in 2008, with the singles “Follow Me” and “Not With The Son” picking up German radio play and a club tour behind them. Support slots shaped the years that followed: he opened for De/Vision on their 2009 Electronic Set tour, played Berlin’s Postbahnhof on a bill with Nitzer Ebb, and closed 2009 supporting Mesh on the European “A Perfect Solution” tour. He also opened for Project Pitchfork. The remix album “Clear + One With The Sinner.Remixed” came out the same year.

“Lovestar” arrived in 2012 through Motor Music and Rough Trade and charted in the Deutsche Alternative Charts and the European Alternative Charts; the title-track video went to VIVA in September 2012 and later to MTV. That November he supported 18 Summers in Germany. In 2013 he played Moscow with Mesh and Warsaw with De/Vision, and in early 2014 he was special guest across Solar Fake‘s full “Reasons to Kill” tour.

“Minor” followed in 2015 on Motor Music and edel, and Moldau toured Europe extensively with Die Krupps, playing Stockholm, London, Paris, Bratislava, Prague, Warsaw, Vienna, Bologna and Helsinki. The remix album “Ghost Tracks” appeared in September 2016, assembled at Lake Lugano, and was followed by shows with Diorama and Russian dates including the Synthetic Snow Festival in Moscow.

The ten-song album “Host” came out on 22 November 2019 and yielded the single “Broken Shoulder”. “Sense For God” followed in late summer 2020, the remix EP “Broken Pieces” the same year, and the single “Emotionally” on 11 December 2020. On 26 February 2021 he collected nineteen remastered singles on “Rewind – The Singles 2005 << >> 2020”. Since then he has kept to a steady stream of singles and short releases: the six-track “Aid And Abet” EP in 2023, the four-track “Disciples And Friends” EP in November 2024, and the single “The Ground” in August 2025. “Goodbye World” is his first release of 2026 to appear as a full EP on CD and vinyl.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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