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Melbourne garage punk band Lothario have released a black-and-white video for “IOU“, the title track of the three-song “IOU EP” they self-released digitally on August 21, 2026. The clip is a film by Maria Cecilia Tedemalm. The band start a European tour in Belgium on September 13 and play through to Spain on October 10.

Lothario is the project of Annaliese Redlich, a Melbourne musician and radio DJ. She describes what the song is addressed to:

“IOU is a love song to self, and to those who have stuck by you through thick and thin. Shameless cinematic optimism after wallowing in the pit of despair. An anthem for the dawning of a new day, and pledge to keep going.”

What Lothario put on the self-released ‘IOU EP’

The EP holds three songs: “IOU”, “The Animal” and “Bad Actor”. It is out digitally with no label attached and no physical edition announced. Redlich wrote and produced the record; her brother Matt Redlich produced, recorded, mixed and mastered it. On “IOU” itself Redlich sings and plays guitars and bass, with Ryan Strathie on drums. The cover was designed by Show Pony, with photography by Chris Kroll.

Redlich started Lothario alone, and returns to that in describing how the project began:

“I’ve always been a deeply collaborative person, but Lothario’s inception marked a period of me going totally inward. A time when I kinda hid away and just let all this stuff pour out of me that had been building over a lifetime. I had so much to prove to myself and understand about my own process. It was immensely empowering but it leaves you nowhere to hide and no one to hide behind. In spite of how many men were automatically given credit for what I made.”

<a href="https://lotharioxx.bandcamp.com/album/iou-ep" target="_blank" rel="noopener">IOU EP by Lothario</a>

Useless Eaters join the tour from the Vienna date on September 24 onward. Further dates in Leipzig, Burghausen and Paris have been listed without confirmed venues.

September 13, 2026 – Leffinge, Belgium – Leffingeleuren Fest

September 14, 2026 – Brussels, Belgium – La Chaff

September 16, 2026 – Arnhem, Netherlands – Cafe Bosch

September 17, 2026 – Tilburg, Netherlands – Hall of Fame

September 18, 2026 – Hamburg, Germany – Komet

September 19, 2026 – Berlin, Germany – Schokoladen

September 21, 2026 – Prague, Czech Republic – Klubovna Povalec

September 22, 2026 – Brno, Czech Republic – Vegalite

September 23, 2026 – Linz, Austria – Kapu

September 24, 2026 – Vienna, Austria – Venster99

September 25, 2026 – Ilirska Bistrica, Slovenia – MKNZ

September 26, 2026 – Castel Goffredo, Italy – Metapalooza Fest

September 27, 2026 – Rome, Italy – 30 Formiche

September 29, 2026 – Bologna, Italy – Freakout Club

September 30, 2026 – Biel, Switzerland – Quai Du Bas

October 1, 2026 – Winterthur, Switzerland – Kraftfeld

October 3, 2026 – Heidelberg, Germany – Carousel

October 5, 2026 – Nantes, France – Mosta

October 6, 2026 – Bordeaux, France – La Maison d’Allezlesfilles

October 8, 2026 – San Sebastian, Spain – Dabadaba

October 9, 2026 – Barcelona, Spain – Prison Records Party vol 3

October 10, 2026 – Benidorm, Spain – Funtastic Dracula Carnival

About Lothario

Annaliese Redlich began Lothario on her own in Melbourne, writing and recording at home before building a band around the material. The project’s first release was the “Drunk Fuck / Black Hair” single on June 2, 2023, issued as a 7-inch by Goodbye Boozy with digital distribution through GOOD GRIEF. A tour split 7-inch pairing “DOGGY” and “MISSING PERSON” followed on Under The Gun on August 5, 2023, and Winter Garden Records put out the numbered lathe-cut “HOGTIED / KING RAT” single on November 24, 2023.

The debut album “Hogtied” arrived on September 6, 2024, with thirteen tracks including a cover of Gerry Rafferty’s “Right Down The Line”. Under The Gun Records handled the US vinyl and Low Ambition Records the Australian cassette, with Billiam and Ryan Strathie sharing drum duties. Matt Redlich has mixed and mastered the project’s output since the first single. A standalone single, “The Animal”, followed on September 25, 2025 with Elsa Birrell on lead guitar, Beth Lockhart on bass and Shauna Boyle on drums. The band have also appeared on the compilations “Palestine Solidarity Compilation” in 2024, “Point & Listen” in 2025 and “And I’ll Do What I Want” in 2026.

The touring line-up alongside Redlich is Elsa Birrell, Beth Lockhart and Will Clifford. The “IOU EP” is the band’s first release since “The Animal” and their first ahead of a full European run.

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