JakoJako drops ‘Dragon Bridge’ single ahead of new album

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Berlin-based producer and modular synthesist JakoJako (aka Sibel Koçer) has released “Dragon Bridge”, the latest single from her upcoming album “Tết 41”, due out 25 April 2025 via Mute on limited edition vinyl and digital formats.

The track takes its name from Cầu Rồng, Da Nang’s 666-meter-long suspension bridge that breathes fire and water on weekends. Koçer wrote the track during her time in Vietnam in 2024 – the Year of the Dragon: “I wrote this track in Da Nang on the day the Dragon Bridge spit fire,” says Koçer. “It was spectacular. After watching, we went home, and I wrote that tune.”

The 10-track album “Tết 41” is inspired by Koçer’s first trip to Vietnam with her mother. Created entirely with a Eurorack system and Waldorf Iridium Core, the album discards computer-based sequencing in favor of tactile improvisation. Added as well at the beginning and the end are field recordings of audio from the Tết festivities.

<a href="https://jakojako.bandcamp.com/album/t-t-41">Tết 41 by JakoJako</a>

About JakoJako

JakoJako, born Sibel Jacqueline Koçer, is a Berlin-based electronic musician and producer renowned for her expertise in modular synthesis. Originally from Turkey, she moved to Berlin in 2012 to study nursing but soon immersed herself in the city’s vibrant techno scene. Her fascination with electronic music led her to experiment with modular synthesizers, eventually becoming a specialist at SchneidersLaden, a renowned synthesizer store in Berlin.

Her debut album “Metamorphose” was released on Bigamo Musik. She has also collaborated with artists like Rødhåd on the EP “In Vere”. In addition to her solo work, JakoJako holds a residency at the Berghain club in Berlin, where she delivers live sets.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)