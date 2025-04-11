Raskolnikov – Gorgon’Zola (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Manic Depression Records / Icy Cold Records)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

With its witty title “Gorgon’Zola”, the fourth album from the French-Swiss project Raskolnikov continues their unmistakable journey through the realms of Dark-Wave.

Staying true to their signature sound, the band delivers poetically charged lyrics—two of which are adapted from the works of Vladimir Mayakovsky and Charles Baudelaire. Subtle hints of Dream-Pop surface throughout the album, largely thanks to the expressive and skillful guitar work. Several tracks follow a compelling crescendo structure, culminating in powerful climaxes driven by thunderous drums. The lyrics move fluidly between English, French, and Russian, adding further depth and texture to the album’s atmosphere.

Personally, I find the first half of the record particularly captivating, brimming with true sonic gems. While the album consists of just eight tracks, each one is a treat—short but utterly satisfying. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Masterfreak”:

https://manicdepressionrecords.bandcamp.com/track/masterfreak-2

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)