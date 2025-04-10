Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Industrial hip-hop/black metal fusion project CBZK has released a third track – “Duchota” (Polish for “Soulpression”) – from the upcoming “Dybuctwo” EP, which will be self-released digitally on 11 April 2025.

This new video follows their previous music video for “Płyty”. The “Duchota” lyrics paint a raw picture of a soul trembling in its core, desperate to break free from suffocating pressures: “Lines like “The soul trembles in its core / It wants to break free / As the rain falls from the black clouds” and “Its suffocating and soulless call / Cut it all out” convey a powerful sense of inner turmoil and the desire for release.”

You can pre-save the 5-track “Dybuctwo” EP on Spotify or pre-order on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://cbzk.bandcamp.com/album/dybuctwo">Dybuctwo by CBZK</a>

About CBZK

CBZK is a collaboration between Kopczak (Malconfort) and Fas (Sea Mosquito, Malconfort, Amaltheia). Formed in 2023 between Sanok (Poland), Bristol (UK), and Crete (Greece) CBZK brings a fusion of hip-hop, industrial and black metal.

The band previously released the singles and music videos to “Płyty” and “W Głębi”.

