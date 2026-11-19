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Jan Dewulf is probably best known for Mildreda, the Belgian electro-industrial project rooted in the harsher, psychologically charged traditions of dark electronics. His work as J Wølf, however, reveals another side of his musical personality, one driven by a fascination with electronic dance music, melody and the freedom to experiment beyond his better-known project’s aesthetic boundaries. The four-track EP “Tainted Scent,” featuring Frank M. Spinath of Seabound and Edge of Dawn, released on 13 November 2026 through Dewulf’s own Wølf Productions imprint, is an example of that creative independence. Spacious synthesizer arrangements, fluid rhythms and an expressive vocal performance give the title composition a cinematic quality, while the rest of the EP takes a more direct, club-oriented approach. Behind the music lies a story of spontaneous inspiration, forgotten recordings and a collaboration that took years to reach its final form. Karo Kratochwil spoke with Dewulf for Side-Line about how it came together.

Dewulf makes no secret of the distinction between his projects. “Musically, it’s quite different from Mildreda, of course. J Wølf is my little playground where I can freely explore my love for electronic dance / techno / EBM / … music.” That description of J Wølf as a playground seems especially apt here, not because the music lacks seriousness or compositional ambition, but because it lets Dewulf approach electronic production with an openness that would be harder to accommodate within Mildreda’s established identity. The synthesizers are warmer, the rhythms less confrontational, and the arrangements leave room for melodic development.

His own reference points shed light on the EP’s character. “For this EP: think of the warmth and organic electronics of Syntax, the infectious energy of early Underworld and those irresistible Fluke hooks. Add Frank’s melancholic voice to the mix, and the result has an emotional depth that I personally really love.” Those influences are recognisable in the flowing electronic sequences, the basslines and the ease with which the music moves between dance-oriented momentum and more introspective passages. Yet “Tainted Scent” does not sound like an attempt to reproduce an earlier period’s electronic music. Dewulf draws on its vocabulary without turning nostalgic, pairing an instinctive sense of rhythm with a production style that favours clarity and subtle shifts in atmosphere over complexity.

The title track carries the EP. Frank M. Spinath’s voice combines depth, strength and emotional openness, giving the music an almost panoramic dimension. There is a melancholic romanticism in his delivery, not sentimental and not reliant on dramatic gestures, that comes through in his measured phrasing and the tone variations that suggest longing, tenderness and a certain emotional distance without reducing the song to one feeling. His voice inhabits Dewulf’s arrangement comfortably: the synthesizers establish a broad harmonic landscape, and an understated rhythmic pulse lets the vocal melody unfold without competing for attention.

Knowing how those vocals were originally recorded makes the finished track more intriguing. As Dewulf explained to Kratochwil in correspondence, the collaboration was never planned as a formal recording project. “Quite some time ago (a few years in fact), I was playing Frank a few demos of mine. He suddenly felt inspired to sing something, and before we knew it, we were recording vocals. Completely spontaneous, without any real plan.” The recordings were then set aside, along with another composition that would eventually land on the same EP. “But as it sometimes goes, life got in the way. The recordings of ‘Tainted Scent’ ended up gathering dust on a hard drive. The same happened to ‘Here to Stay,’ another track dating back to those days (featuring my own vocals).”

Even Dewulf and Spinath no longer remember exactly when the original session took place. When Dewulf revisited the recordings recently, a photograph from his studio offered a clue. “Frank actually asked me this week when we recorded those vocals. I had to look it up myself, and I’m going by the photo I’ve attached. I honestly have no idea exactly when we recorded the vocals for ‘Tainted Scent,’ back when it wasn’t even a proper song yet.” The photo, showing Spinath behind a microphone in Dewulf’s studio, turned out to date back to 2017, captioned at the time: “It’s happening #jwolf #spinath.”

The EP’s finished form took shape later, during the pandemic lockdown, a period Dewulf remembers as one of unusual creative productivity across several of his projects at once. “2020 was also a year when my creativity absolutely exploded. I finished a Your Life On Hold album, wrote and completed albums for both Mildreda and Dive, and somehow managed to squeeze in ‘Here to Stay’ as well. I’m almost certain that, during that same mad rush of inspiration, I finally shaped ‘Tainted Scent’ into the track it is today.” Despite that gap between the original vocal session and the finished production, Spinath’s phrasing and Dewulf’s arrangement complement each other closely, with no audible sign of ideas assembled years apart.

The delay also gives the release a personal weight for Dewulf, not least because of Spinath’s relative absence from recent music. “I always thought it was a shame that nothing ever happened with those songs. So I’m really happy they’re finally seeing the light of day. Especially since Frank’s wonderful, unmistakable voice has been absent from new music for quite some time.”

The EP’s second original track, “Here to Stay,” shows another side of J Wølf, with Dewulf himself on vocals and a more direct, dance-oriented approach built on buoyant synthesizer sequences and melodic hooks that occasionally brush against synthpop. The accompanying FUCKBOT remix, produced by Mario Vaerewijck, pushes the track into harder territory, dismantling its melodic accessibility through clipped vocal manipulations, sharper textures and more mechanical sequencing. A radio edit of “Tainted Scent” closes the EP, with a shorter run time that brings the vocal melody and rhythm into tighter focus.

<a href="https://jwolfmusic.bandcamp.com/album/tainted-scent" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Tainted Scent by J Wølf</a>

About J Wølf

J Wølf is the solo electronic project of Belgian musician Jan Dewulf, who also records as Mildreda. He releases through his own imprint, Wølf Productions, and previously issued the digital EP “Tekno Body Muzik Part I.” His latest EP, “Tainted Scent,” released on 13 November 2026, features Frank M. Spinath of Seabound and Edge of Dawn on the title track, Dewulf’s own vocals on “Here to Stay,” and a remix of that song by FUCKBOT, the techno project of Mario Vaerewijck, known for his work with Insekt and Suicide Commando. “Tainted Scent” is available digitally on Bandcamp.

Text: Karo Kratochwil

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Based in Wrocław, I work as a music journalist and photographer covering electro, industrial, EBM, gothic, and darkwave. My work includes features and live coverage, as well as concert, portrait, promo, and theater photography. What interests me most is the connection between artistic intention, what the work communicates, and what unfolds live on stage, all in pursuit of the bigger picture behind the music.