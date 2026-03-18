J Wølf – Teknø Bødy Muzik – Part I (Digital EP – Wølf Productions)

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J Wølf, better known by his real name Jan Dewulf, will likely ring a bell with many. Known for numerous projects including Mildreda, Your Life On Hold, Diskonnekted, and Mildred In Oblivion, the Belgian musician and producer occasionally releases work under this pseudonym.

The title of this release leaves little room for interpretation. J Wølf delivers hard-hitting EBM infused with Techno influences. The tracks are driven by strong, aggressive basslines, complemented by Dewulf’s flair for crafting striking sounds. Pounding beats dominate the music, making it clearly built for the dancefloor. While Mildreda sounds intelligent, Your Life On Hold leans Dark-Wave, and Diskonnekted was pure Electro-Pop, this project feels like ‘just for fun’—and the best part is that it simply works. The Techno elements are significant, with sampling and a hard-hitting style that often recall the German Techno Underground of the 1990s.

In my opinion, it’s a highly successful experiment by an artist who continues to amaze with his versatility and talent. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Wellenbrecher”:

https://jwolfmusic.bandcamp.com/track/wellenbrecher

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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