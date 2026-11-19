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Profit Prison, the solo dark disco and EBM project of Seattle musician Parker Lautensleger, has announced a new album, “Why Art Thou Wroth? And Why Is Thy Countenance Fallen?,” on Avant! The LP follows Profit Prison’s debut full-length, “Gilt,” and is pressed in two limited vinyl editions of 250 copies each, one on transparent yellow vinyl and one on black vinyl.

Profit Prison’s own Bandcamp page lists the album as releasing digitally on January 20, 2027. Avant!’s distribution sheet lists the two vinyl editions as shipping on 22 January 2027.

The album’s eight tracks move between hi-NRG disco beats, synthpop and dark ambient passages, with Lautensleger’s reverberated vocals running through all of them. Avant! describes the record as combining the shorter tracks of Profit Prison’s first two EPs with the longer, more elaborate songs on “Gilt.”

A video accompanies “In Memoriam,” the album’s first single.

<a href="https://profitprison.bandcamp.com/album/why-art-thou-wroth-and-why-is-thy-countenance-fallen" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Why Art Thou Wroth? And Why Is Thy Countenance Fallen? by Profit Prison</a>

Tracklist

A Good Harvest Year In Memoriam A Misanthrope Sobriquet Laughingstock Threnody Pietà Caroline

About Profit Prison

Seattle, Washington musician Parker Lautensleger has recorded as Profit Prison since conceiving the project in 2016, exploring themes of isolation, estrangement and paranoia through synthpop and post-punk, with industrial drum programming running underneath. Lautensleger also performs in Anteinferno, Bhereg, Victims Panel and Excarnated Entity. Profit Prison’s debut release came out through Dominick Fernow’s Hospital Productions in 2017, followed by two EPs and the full-length album “Gilt” on Avant! “Why Art Thou Wroth? And Why Is Thy Countenance Fallen?” is Profit Prison’s second full-length for the label.

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