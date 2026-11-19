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Norwegian musician Kim Georg Lunde records as kinGeorg, writing dark rock songs about love, loss and complicated relationships. His latest single, “Hjerter Som Fryser,” explores a relationship losing its warmth, and precedes his first full-length kinGeorg album, due in 2027 on Apollon Records. Britta Pirkko spoke with Lunde for Side-Line about the single, his years fronting Sørgekåpe, singing in Norwegian, his collaboration with Stephan Groth of Apoptygma Berzerk, and what comes next.

kinGeorg on love, Apollon Records and the road to 2027

Britta: Kim, let’s start before kinGeorg. You spent years fronting Sørgekåpe, releasing albums, touring and sharing stages with bands like Seigmen and CC Cowboys. Then, in 2019, you went solo. Had you been considering that move for a while, or did you simply want to do things your own way? And looking back, is there anything you miss about being in a band?

Kim: I guess it came down to having different ambitions, both musically and artistically, and wanting to express myself in my own way.

Yes, there are definitely things I miss about being in a band. But at the same time, kinGeorg feels like a band too, since I work with regular musicians. kinGeorg is one big circus, like a family, so that pretty much fills the gap. Haha!

Britta: Love, loss and complicated relationships keep finding their way into your songs. Your latest single, “Hjerter Som Fryser,” deals with love slowly growing cold, but there’s still a bit of hope in there. How much of your own life ends up in your lyrics? Have you ever written something so personal that you hesitated to let anyone hear it?

Kim: Yes, there have been several times when I haven’t dared to tell the truth about my own life. It’s taken me many years to open up about some of the things I’ve experienced.

At the same time, I love writing in metaphors. A song or a lyric can mean one thing to one person and something completely different to someone else.

But yes, I’m definitely quite obsessed with the subject of love. Almost a little too obsessed, and sometimes that even scares me.

Britta: You’ve stuck with Norwegian, even as your music reaches listeners outside Scandinavia. Have you ever seriously considered singing in English, or would that mean losing something important? Personally, I think music can get under your skin without understanding a single word. How do you see it?

Kim: I’ve considered singing in English several times, but it just wouldn’t be kinGeorg. For me, it would take away the very soul of kinGeorg’s music.

It would be like having a girlfriend who normally speaks Norwegian, and then suddenly she starts speaking Chinese. That would be pretty strange, wouldn’t it? Haha!

Britta: You’ve worked with musicians from quite different backgrounds, including Christer Krogh, Johan Larsson, Trygve Skaug and Alex Møklebust. Do you prefer collaborators who immediately understand what you’re after, or those who challenge your ideas? Has anyone ever made you rethink a song completely?

Kim: First of all, I want to say that I’ve always been incredibly proud to work with so many talented people.

I love being challenged, and it happens all the time. I’ll even go as far as saying that kinGeorg wouldn’t be kinGeorg without many of the people I work with.

Why? Because we’re constantly building the kinGeorg universe together, based on whatever is going on inside my head.

And that’s exactly what I love about kinGeorg. Being inspired, and just as importantly, being able to inspire others.

It’s actually quite rare for a song to be completely changed, because most people in this family already understand what it’s all about.

Britta: Stephan Groth of Apoptygma Berzerk remixed your Norwegian version of Bowie and Brian Eno’s “Heroes” for Helter P.T.2. It’s quite a song to take on in the first place! What did you think when you heard Stephan’s interpretation, and did it take the track somewhere you hadn’t expected? Any chance of another collaboration, or am I getting ahead of myself?

Kim: 100 out of 100! I absolutely loved his version. And yes, it’s quite a song to take on!

I’ve always told myself that I would never do covers, but I made one exception, and most likely the only exception I’ll ever make.

At the same time, I feel that everything about this song fits perfectly into the kinGeorg universe.

Most people know how brilliant Stephan is, so I wasn’t surprised at all by how it turned out. We’re all extremely happy with the result.

As for another collaboration, no comment. 😉

We’re pretty good at surprising people. Haha!

Britta: You’ve been making music for years, so surely something has gone spectacularly wrong at some point. Or spectacularly right! What’s one moment on stage or behind the scenes that still makes you laugh, cringe or shake your head?

Kim: That would have to be the time I was on national television in Norway, on TV 2’s Good Morning Norway, together with Trygve Skaug.

I suddenly asked the entire studio out loud if we were still live on air. Well, let’s just say… we were! So the whole of Norway got to hear me wondering about that. I’ve thought about that moment a few times since!

Britta: You’ve got a new album planned for 2027, and “Hjerter Som Fryser” has already given us another taste of what’s coming. How far along are you? Is there anything you’re doing differently this time, or something you’ve wanted to try for ages but haven’t had the chance to?

Kim: The new album takes me back to my rock roots. It’s less pop-oriented, and it’s almost finished.

The team of producers and musicians involved is pretty killer! This will actually be the very first kinGeorg album, and I decided early on that I wanted it to be raw and a little dark. And yes, I’ve been digging into my love life again.

Britta: Musicians these days are expected to write, record, promote themselves, feed social media and somehow have a life as well. When are they actually supposed to make music? How do you deal with those demands? Have you ever felt like telling the whole machinery to piss off for a while? And has your idea of success changed over the years?

Kim: If there’s one thing I really don’t enjoy, it’s putting myself out there on social media like some kind of influencer. I can do a lot of crazy things, but that just isn’t really me.

At the same time, I understand that times are changing, for better or worse.

Success is also a pretty broad word. I think the whole machinery misses out on a lot, while at the same time discovering a lot of great things. I’m no god who can tell everyone what’s right or wrong here.

Personally, I just try to throw a picture out there, smile nicely, and focus on creating and releasing music that people actually want to listen to and can relate to.

Britta: So, what does 2027 have in store for kinGeorg? Anything you’re particularly excited about, or something you’ve been plotting behind the scenes that we should know about?

Kim: There’s a lot going on behind the scenes! We’ll be playing quite a few new festivals, heading over to Sweden, and we’re also working on plans for other countries.

At the same time, we’ve got the new album coming out on our new record label, Apollon Records. So yeah, I don’t think we’ll be unemployed anytime soon. Haha!

Britta: Open Mic! My favourite way to end an interview. No fixed topic, no restrictions and no journalist throwing another question at you. Anything we haven’t covered, something you’d like to get off your chest, a message to your listeners or a question you’ve always wanted someone to ask? The floor is yours.

Kim: I’m looking forward to what comes next in this world we’re living in. And maybe it’s time we stopped digging up the darkest sides of love. But then again, love has sides that most people would rather not see, or even dare to feel.

<a href="https://kingeorg.bandcamp.com/track/hjerter-som-fryser" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Hjerter Som Fryser by kinGeorg</a>

About kinGeorg

kinGeorg is the project of Norwegian musician Kim Georg Lunde, who writes dark rock songs about emotional intensity and the beautiful and destructive sides of love. Before going solo in 2019, Lunde fronted Sørgekåpe, releasing albums and touring alongside bands including Seigmen and CC Cowboys.

As kinGeorg, Lunde works with a recurring group of musicians and producers, among them Christer Krogh, Johan Larsson, Trygve Skaug and Alex Møklebust. His EP “Helter P.T.2,” which included a Norwegian-language cover of David Bowie and Brian Eno’s “Heroes” remixed by Apoptygma Berzerk’s Stephan Groth and Beranek, came out in January 2025. The single “Kjærlighets Grunge” followed in July 2026 on Apollon Records, and “Hjerter Som Fryser,” released on October 23, 2026 and recorded at Velvet Recordings with Christer Krogh producing, is the second single from kinGeorg’s upcoming debut album.

That album, kinGeorg’s first full-length, is due in 2027 on Apollon Records. Lunde describes it as a return to his rock roots, rawer and darker than his previous releases, with festival dates in Norway and Sweden planned around its release.

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For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them