Ironic Sweden release “Walk With Angels” on 21 August 2026 via Town And Towers Records, with two remixes and a video premiering on the same day.

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Ironic Sweden, the Swedish synthpop and darkwave duo built around producer Dan Ritzen, release “Walk With Angels” on 21 August 2026 through the Danish label Town And Towers Records. The single comes with two remixes and an official video, which premieres on the label’s YouTube channel at midnight Swedish time the same day. It is a song about dying, written in the first person, and Ritzen says he wrote it as an account of how he expects to meet that moment.

Ritzen puts the subject plainly rather than at a distance: “A song from the heart. About a subject we rarely talk about. Our own death. I wanted to create a song, where I could explain how I think, I will react on that day. When it’s time for me to go. And tell the people that I’ve done all I wanted to do in my life, so now I can go in peace.”

Inside the lyrics of ‘Walk With Angels’

The track sets a hypnotic electronic pulse under melancholic melodies, and the words work through a set of borrowed death images: a dealer handing over a dead man’s hand, coins put aside for the ferryman, a compass needle that no longer points north. The chorus – “Walk with angels / They’ll guide me tonight / I’m leaving earth now without a strife” – reads as acceptance rather than protest. The angels themselves turn out to be less consoling than the chorus suggests. In the final verse they arrive with broken wings and flaming swords, crying, pointing at the narrator.

The single is a pre-save at the moment and lands on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Amazon Music, SoundCloud and Tidal on the 21st. It is not on Bandcamp, where Ironic Sweden hosts the rest of its catalogue. The two remixes have been serviced to radio, but neither the remixers nor a separate remix release has been announced.

About Ironic Sweden

Dan Ritzen started making electronic music in Sweden in the late 1990s as Obscene Inside, working with Fredrik Hansson on an Atari 1040ST and a Yamaha CS1X until Hansson left after about a year. The project became Ironic in the mid-2000s and put out a self-titled EP in a very small run, then took its current name in 2010. The debut EP “Player” followed in December 2017 in an edition of a hundred CDs and records, and remixes of it appeared the following April.

Singles and EPs came steadily from there: “King” in October 2018, “Dansmusik” in May 2019, “Pictures” that November, “Dina drömmar” in October 2020, “Universe Friend” in April 2021 and “When I Cry” that October, then the album “Icu” in October 2022. In mid-2023 Ritzen expanded the act into a trio with vocalist Stefan Kauppila Johansson and singer Tezz Markström, and the album “Evolution” arrived on 11 November 2023.

Ironic Sweden signed to Town And Towers Records in December 2023, and Side-Line covered the first release under that deal, the double single “Lost Eden” and “Media Whore”, on 22 March 2024. Both sides were produced by Callum Melville, who works as Calibeats; he and his brother Luke later remixed “Media Whore” for a March 2025 release. Markström left in April 2025, and the act has run as a duo since, drawing in guest vocalists on individual tracks – Camila on “My Ego” and Monica on “The Light”, both released on 7 November 2025. “A Night In July” closed 2025 and “Get It Right” followed in February 2026.

The band is based in Småland in south-east Sweden and records in a caravan using Logic Pro X, with a sound palette that runs from synthesisers and drum pads through to scrap metal and animal bones. Town And Towers Records, run by Stig Wintendorff out of Gentofte in Denmark, is a member of the Danish independent labels association DUP and works across darkwave, synthpop, italo disco and electropop; Oui Plastique is next on its release schedule, on 4 September.

“Walk With Angels” is the first Ironic Sweden single since “Get It Right” in February 2026.

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