Ironic Sweden drops ‘Media Whore’ single and video – Out now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out now via the Danish label Town & Towers Records is the new single from Ironic Sweden, “Media Whore”. The single features two club remixes of the title track by the Melville brothers, Callum and Luke, aka Calibeats from the UK.

Check out the video below.

You can find the full single on Spotify and other streaming services.

About Ironic Sweden

Dan began his music journey in the late ’90s with Fredrik Hansson, forming a short-lived project called Obscene Inside. It was more playful than serious – no full tracks, no gigs, just music fragments created with an Atari 1040ST and a Yamaha CS1X. After a year, Fredrik left and Dan continued solo, DJing at small events.

In the mid-2000s, Dan renamed the project Ironic, releasing a self-titled EP in an extremely limited edition. By 2010, the name changed again to Ironic Sweden. He kept producing tracks over the years, though most remained unreleased – until the debut EP “Player” finally dropped in December 2017 on CD and vinyl, again in limited numbers.

Note that Dan has a unique approach to music production. He often records both music and vocals in a caravan, using Logic Pro X. His instruments range from synths and drum pads to scrap metal – and even animal bones.

In mid-2023, Ironic Sweden evolved into a trio with the addition of vocalists Stefan Kauppila Johansson and Tezz Markström.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)