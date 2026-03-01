March 1, 2026

In Strict Confidence cover Depeche Mode’s ‘Blasphemous Rumours’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff March 1, 2026
German electro-industrial/darkwave act In Strict Confidence have covered the Depeche Mode classic “Blasphemous Rumours”. The single is out on video alongside a limited 7″ vinyl edition sold via their official shop. Note that the video itself filmed in Iceland.

The 7″ vinyl edition holds 3 versions, “Blasphemous Rumours” and “Blasphemous Rumours (Heaven & Hell Mix)”, plus the “Blasphemous Rumours (Memorial Mix)”.

In Strict Confidence - "Blasphemous Rumours" single artwork (2026)

About ‘Blasphemous Rumours’

“Blasphemous Rumours” is a Depeche Mode song from the 1984 album “Some Great Reward”. The band released it as a UK double A-side with “Somebody” on October 29, 1984 via Mute.

The song was written by Martin L. Gore, and produced by Depeche Mode, Daniel Miller, and Gareth Jones. It was recorded in June 1984 during sessions at Music Works (London) and then mixed at the Hansa Studios (Berlin).

The religious elements in “Blasphemous Rumours” pushed Mute/Depeche Mode toward a double A-side with “Somebody” rather than presenting it alone as the headline single. The song tells of a chain of events around a young woman’s attempted suicide and continued misfortune, then pivots into direct religious doubt.

It became the band’s first UK double A-side and their first UK EP (extended play) single variant.

About In Strict Confidence

In Strict Confidence is a German electro-industrial/darkwave act formed in 1989. The project used the name Seal of Secrecy until 1992. In the 1990s, Dennis Ostermann, Stefan Vesper, and Jörg Schelte started recording under the In Strict Confidence name and signed with Zoth Ommog. The band released the debut album “Cryogenix” (1996) and the EP “Collapse” (1997), followed by the studio album “Face the Fear” (1998).

The band followed up with “Love Kills!” (2000) and founded its own label Minuswelt in 2001 through which they released “Mistrust the Angels” (2002), “Holy” (2004), “Exile Paradise” (2006), “La Parade Monstrueuse” (2010), “Utopia” (2012), “The Hardest Heart” (2016), and “Hate2Love” (2018).

In 2026, the band launched the cover of Depeche Mode’s “Blasphemous Rumours,” issued for streaming and as a limited 7″ vinyl, with a video filmed in Iceland.

