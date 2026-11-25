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Slovenian duo Silence released “Alien Poetry (Songs from Internment Camp Earth)”, their sixth studio album, on October 13, 2026, via the Pekinpah Association and Accession Records. The eleven-track record was recorded with the RTV Slovenia Symphony Orchestra, and the band describes it as their first album pressed on vinyl.

Silence is the production and songwriting duo of Boris Benko and Primož Hladnik, best known for their long-running collaboration with Laibach, for whom they produced the albums “Volk” (2006) and “The Sound of Music” (2018) and with whom they performed in North Korea in 2015.

<a href="https://silencezone.bandcamp.com/album/alien-poetry" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Alien Poetry by Silence</a>

“Alien Poetry” consists of eight songs and three instrumentals, several of which were originally composed for MN Dance Company’s 2025 performance “Borderless Body.” Lyrics and vocals are by Benko, with arrangements and synthesizers by Hladnik. The RTV Slovenia Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Patrik Greblo, performs on the record, recorded at Radio Slovenia’s Studio 26 and mastered by Matej Gobec at The Cosmosonic Studios.

The tracklist runs: “Tonight, We Are All Your Children,” “Light (A Kind of Braille),” “Two Fools,” “Slave to the Algorithm,” “Lullaby,” “Artistic Swimming for Boiling Frogs,” “A Little Something Besides Everything,” “The Coldest Fire,” “The Night Watch,” “I Am Written” and “Alien Poetry.”

Silence issued videos for three of the tracks: “Tonight, We Are All Your Children,” “Two Fools” and “Light (A Kind of Braille).”

The band describes itself in character as aliens who “stayed too long” on Earth: “The only consolation we can offer is some Alien Poetry. Think of these songs as an asylum for incurable dreamers, a homeland for fools who never learn.”

“Alien Poetry” is available as a digital album on Bandcamp.

About Silence

Silence is a Slovenian duo formed by composers and producers Boris Benko and Primož Hladnik. Since their debut album “Ma non troppo” (1997), the pair have released “Unlike a Virgin” (1999), “Vain – A Tribute to a Ghost” (2004), “Musical Accompaniment for the End of the World” (2012), “The Vocabulary of Madness” (2022) and now “Alien Poetry” (2026), alongside the 2006 anthology “Key Silence.” Gregor Zemljič, who mixed “Unlike a Virgin” in 1999, has remained a long-time studio collaborator.

Beyond their own albums, Silence has scored more than seventy theatre and dance productions, including four full theatre soundtracks: “Maison des rendez-vous” (2003), “Veronika” (2005), “Love Unto Death” (2007) and “The Passion of the Cold,” a double album for Tomaž Pandur’s productions “Barroco” and “Caligula” (2008). In 2024, Anton Podbevšek Teater produced “Proces(i),” the first play written and directed by Silence.

The duo’s best-known work remains their production role for Laibach: the 2006 album “Volk” and, in 2018 via Mute Records, “The Sound of Music,” a reworking of nine songs from the musical that accompanied Laibach and Silence’s 2015 concert in Pyongyang, making them among the first Western alternative acts to perform in North Korea. Side-Line previously covered the duo’s 2022 return with “The Vocabulary of Madness”, their first studio album in a decade.

Silence has also scored several feature films, among them “A Call Girl” (Damjan Kozole, 2009), “Family Therapy” (Sonja Prosenc, 2024, which won Best Original Score at the 27th Festival of Slovenian Film), and “Girl in the Night” (Luka Marčetič, 2026), as well as the 2022 drama series “Trigrad,” also directed by Prosenc. “Alien Poetry” extends that production-heavy body of work into the duo’s sixth studio album as a group.

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