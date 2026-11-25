Vegas On Bass released “You Came In,” the first single from their second album “Wonder,” due March 12, 2027, via Vina Records.

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Italian band Vegas On Bass released “You Came In,” the first single from their second album, “Wonder,” on November 24, 2026, via Vina Records. The album is due March 12, 2027.

The track opens with a hard rock guitar riff before giving way to synths and electronics, a shift the band describes as a move toward a darker, more industrial sound while keeping ties to its alternative rock roots. Lyrically, “You Came In” addresses the struggle to hold on to a sense of self while feeling pulled between the need for connection and the need for personal space.

Vegas On Bass formed in Bologna, Italy, building an audience through street performances and small venues before releasing the EP “Circle” and their debut album, “Blurry Visions,” in 2025, which they supported with tours in Italy and the UK. Bassist Sara has since joined the band, and “Wonder” marks their first new material with her as a member. Further singles are expected through late 2026, ahead of the album, with live dates to be announced.

“You Came In” is available on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube, among other streaming platforms.

About Vegas On Bass

Vegas On Bass is an Italian band formed in Bologna with the ambition of making loud, energetic music built around audience interaction. The group played street performances and small venues before releasing its debut EP, “Circle,” followed by its first full-length album, “Blurry Visions,” in 2025. That album took the band on tour across Italy and the UK.

With bassist Sara now part of the lineup, Vegas On Bass moved toward a darker, heavier sound that blends their alternative rock foundation with synths, electronics and industrial influences. “You Came In,” released November 24, 2026, is the first single from that new direction and previews the band’s second album, “Wonder,” due March 12, 2027, via Vina Records.

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