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American electro-industrial project Alien Faktor released ‘Slave Bells’ on November 25, 2026, the second single from their forthcoming album “Stockholm Syndrome,” due January 15, 2027, on Bandcamp. The Bandcamp page itself lists the track’s release date as November 24, 2026, a day earlier than stated in the accompanying press release.

Alien Faktor is the project of founder Thomas L. Muschitz, who returned to it in late 2025 after a hiatus that began when his label, Decibel Records, closed in the late 1990s. He is joined on “Stockholm Syndrome” by longtime collaborator Mike Hunsberger, who plays guitar and programs. “Slave Bells” follows the album’s lead single, “Hanging by a Threat,” released October 27, 2026.

<a href="https://alienfaktor.bandcamp.com/track/slave-bells" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Slave Bells by Alien Faktor</a>

Muschitz wrote, produced, engineered and mixed “Slave Bells.” He described the track as a return to the project’s earlier sound: “‘Slave Bells’ is at the heart of our new album, harkening back to our roots with glitchy analog synths, a skipping 6/8 time signature and real metal percussion.” On the track’s themes, he added: “Unsettling sounds reinforce the samples — fear is a man made artifact. Walking the line between industry and humanity, a core theme of industrial music, seems more poignant today than ever.”

“Stockholm Syndrome” runs twelve tracks: “Hanging by a Threat,” “Mono No Mono,” “Downfall,” “Glacier Dropsy,” “Bathtub Djinn,” “Love the Sin Hate the Sinner,” “Tainted Flesh,” “Delusional,” “Slave Bells,” “Currency of Victimhood,” “Club Meth” and “End of Man.” Matt Fanale co-wrote the lyrics and sings on “Mono No Mono”; Steven Seibold adds guitar, bass and additional production on “Glacier Dropsy”; Connie Ward sings on “Delusional.” The album was mastered by Greg Reely, known for his work with Skinny Puppy, Front Line Assembly and Delerium. Its cover, a painting titled “Nomenclature of Sierpinski,” is by James Barany, who also painted the cover of Alien Faktor’s 1997 album “Arterial Spray… and Cattle Mutilations.”

A video for “Slave Bells,” directed by Muschitz and featuring Paige Gilberg, accompanies the single.

“Slave Bells” is available as a digital single on Bandcamp, Spotify and Apple Music, and “Stockholm Syndrome” is open for pre-order on Bandcamp.

About Alien Faktor

Alien Faktor began in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in the early 1990s as a project of Thomas L. Muschitz. Its recording career launched in 1994 with “Abduction,” the first release on Muschitz’s own Decibel Records, followed by “Desolate” (1995), “Final Expenses” (1996) and “Listen!” (1996). Mike Hunsberger joined for 1997’s “Arterial Spray… and Cattle Mutilations,” which reached No. 20 on CMJ’s Dance Top 25 in February 1998. The project also produced remixes for Caustic, Purr Machine, Pain Station, Collide, Swamp Terrorists, Leather Strip, and Psychic TV featuring Genesis P-Orridge, and one of its own tracks was remixed by Joseph Bishara, Steven Seibold (as Hate Dept) and Matt Green (Spahn Ranch).

Decibel Records closed at the end of the 1990s, and Alien Faktor went on hiatus. The project’s final release of that era was a cover of Alanis Morissette’s “You Oughta Know” for the Re-Constriction Records compilation “Nod’s Tacklebox o’ Fun.” Muschitz, now based in Madison, Wisconsin, began writing new material in late 2025, reuniting with Hunsberger for what became “Stockholm Syndrome,” the project’s first full-length album in 28 years. Side-Line covered the album’s lead single, “Hanging by a Threat,” when it was released on October 27, 2026. “Slave Bells” is the album’s second single ahead of its January 15, 2027 release.

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