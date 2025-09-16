October 2, 2025

Ian Boddy & Chris Carter mark 25 years of ‘Caged’ with remastered, expanded edition on Mute

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 16, 2025
Ian Boddy and Chris Carter

The underground collaboration “Caged” by Ian Boddy and Chris Carter returns on 28 November 2025 via The Grey Area of Mute in a newly remastered edition, expanded with two reimagined pieces built from the original session files: “Claustrophobia” (reworked by Chris Carter) and “Uncaged” (reworked by Ian Boddy).

“I can’t believe it’s been 25 years since we got together in each other’s studios and recorded ‘Caged’… The new vinyl edition sounds even better than our original incarnation,” says Chris Carter. “They say opposites attract and although Chris & I come from different ends of the electronic music spectrum ‘Caged’ just gelled,” Ian Boddy explains.

The 25th anniversary edition arrives as limited double red vinyl, CD, and digital. A pre-order is live now, with “Uncaged” available to stream.

First released in 2000 as DiN 5, “Caged” united Chris Carter (Throbbing Gristle; later Chris & Cosey / Carter Tutti) and Ian Boddy (composer, sound designer; founder of DiN). The original credits include Cosey Fanni Tutti (vocal samples) as well.

About Ian Boddy & Chris Carter

Boddy began composing in the late 1970s in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, working with analogue synthesis and tape at a local arts studio before releasing early cassettes and LPs. He founded DiN in 1999 to document ambient/electronic works and collaborations; “Caged” followed in 2000 as one of the label’s earliest titles.

Throbbing Gristle (Photo by Paul Heartfield)
Related newsThrobbing Gristle share previously unreleased track 'Scabs & Saws' - Out now

Carter, from Islington, London, co-founded Throbbing Gristle in the mid-1970s and later recorded as Chris & Cosey / Carter Tutti and Carter Tutti Void, alongside solo and collaborative releases. Carter is also credited with innovative instruments and effects (including the Gristleizer).

