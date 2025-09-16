Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The underground collaboration “Caged” by Ian Boddy and Chris Carter returns on 28 November 2025 via The Grey Area of Mute in a newly remastered edition, expanded with two reimagined pieces built from the original session files: “Claustrophobia” (reworked by Chris Carter) and “Uncaged” (reworked by Ian Boddy).

“I can’t believe it’s been 25 years since we got together in each other’s studios and recorded ‘Caged’… The new vinyl edition sounds even better than our original incarnation,” says Chris Carter. “They say opposites attract and although Chris & I come from different ends of the electronic music spectrum ‘Caged’ just gelled,” Ian Boddy explains.

The 25th anniversary edition arrives as limited double red vinyl, CD, and digital. A pre-order is live now, with “Uncaged” available to stream.

<a href="https://din.org.uk/album/caged-25th-anniversary-edition" rel="noopener">Caged (25th Anniversary Edition) by Ian Boddy & Chris Carter</a>

First released in 2000 as DiN 5, “Caged” united Chris Carter (Throbbing Gristle; later Chris & Cosey / Carter Tutti) and Ian Boddy (composer, sound designer; founder of DiN). The original credits include Cosey Fanni Tutti (vocal samples) as well.

About Ian Boddy & Chris Carter

Boddy began composing in the late 1970s in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, working with analogue synthesis and tape at a local arts studio before releasing early cassettes and LPs. He founded DiN in 1999 to document ambient/electronic works and collaborations; “Caged” followed in 2000 as one of the label’s earliest titles.

Carter, from Islington, London, co-founded Throbbing Gristle in the mid-1970s and later recorded as Chris & Cosey / Carter Tutti and Carter Tutti Void, alongside solo and collaborative releases. Carter is also credited with innovative instruments and effects (including the Gristleizer).

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)