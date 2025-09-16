Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

German synth-pop/industrial rock act Blind Passengers will reissue the 1996 album “Destroyka” on vinyl via Emmobiz Records on 22 November 2025, alongside a second pressing of their 1993 debut “The Glamour of Darkness”. The “Destroyka” campaign includes a 77-copy box (marbled red/black LP with T-shirt, poster and patch) and a standalone red LP limited to 222 copies with printed inner sleeve.

The first 2025 pressing of “The Glamour of Darkness” appeared earlier this year in a colored variant; the new run is the black-vinyl second pressing.

Available formats

The 2025 vinyl reissue of “Destroyka” differs slightly from the 1996 CD. The updated version includes “Universe” and “Headache… (The New Prosperity)”, while dropping “Straight Down” and “Don’t Turn Around”.

Blind Passengers released their second album “Destroyka” on 26 February 1996 through Synthetic Symphony / SPV. The album was first issued on CD, with some cassette editions circulating in 1995 ahead of the full release. The original CD featured eleven tracks.

Several tracks were promoted individually. “Respect Yourself” became a single in 1996, while “Boat On The River” stood out as a reinterpretation of Styx’s classic song.

While Blind Passengers had started out in the early 1990s with a synth-pop focus, “Destroyka” introduced a more guitar-driven electro-rock sound, helped by the addition of guitarist Lars Rudell (formerly of Die Skeptiker). This new style gave the album a heavier, more rock-oriented character compared to their debut. Note that the Choir of Berlin contributed to the choral passages on the album.

About Blind Passengers

Blind Passengers formed in East Berlin in 1987, founded by Reiner Schirner (vocals) and Nik Page (keyboards, backing vocals). After early exposure on the DDR sampler “Mega Maxi-Mix” (1990), the duo issued the single “Small-Town Night” (1992) and released their debut album “The Glamour of Darkness” in 1993 via Strange Ways Records.

The band’s second album, “Destroyka”, followed in 1996 as the group shifted from synth-pop toward dancefloor-oriented rock. Subsequent releases included the compilation “The Forgotten Times” (1996), “The Trash Inside My Brain” (1997), and “Bastard” (1999), which entered the German album charts and coincided with a period of heavier, alternative-metal material.

The final studio album “Neosapiens” arrived in 2001; the band concluded official activity with the compilation “Timemachine” (2005). Over the years, members included Marc Range (keyboards), Lars Rudell (guitar), Andy Laaf (drums) and André Jorgens (bass).

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)