October 2, 2025

Religion of Heartbreak release “Lunate” EP, a fog-club darkwave/EBM set

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 16, 2025
Religion of Heartbreak

Religion of Heartbreak

🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

The darkwave / EBM act Religion of Heartbreak have self-released their “Lunate” EP via Bandcamp. The Kansas City project is fronted by vocalist Mikal Shapiro and producer Dedric Moore.

“Lunate” includes four core tracks plus an extended mix of “100 Degrees”, the single previewed ahead of the EP.

About Religion of Heartbreak

Religion of Heartbreak formed in 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri, initiated by members of Monta at Odds focusing on darker dance-floor material. The original trio comprised Dedric Moore, Mikal Shapiro, and Krysztof Nemeth.

The band self-releases via Bandcamp and is associated with Kosmic City Records, a Kansas City collective/label featuring the project on its roster.

Religion of Heartbreak
Related newsReligion of Heartbreak release '100 Degrees' ahead of 'Lunate'

The band debuted with the single “Dark Hour of Meditation” (August 9, 2024). Subsequent releases included the “Dream Reflection” single (December 2024) and the “Dream Reflection EP” (February 3, 2025). In summer 2025 the single “Love Tourniquet” preceded “100 Degrees” (August 2025), which led directly to the “Lunate” EP on September 12, 2025.

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

You may have missed

Nine Inch Nails announce tourdates 2026 North American 'Peel It Back' tour with Boys Noize

Nine Inch Nails announce tourdates 2026 North American ‘Peel It Back’ tour with Boys Noize – tickets on sale October 8 at 12 p.m. local

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 1, 2025
Clock DVA

Clock DVA share ‘Brigade’ from remastered ‘White Souls in Black Suits’ – The first official edition in 35 years (out 7 November 2025 via The Grey Area of Mute)

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 1, 2025
Parade Ground announce archival compilation “Heaven With Care” via VUZ Records

Parade Ground announce archival compilation ‘Heaven With Care’ via VUZ Records

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 1, 2025
Octavian Winters (Photo by David Kruschke)

Octavian Winters release ‘Saints of Absolution’ single – watch the video

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 1, 2025
Celeste Corsano (Photo by Jerry Reganess)

Celeste Corsano releases ‘XS’ digital single via Magic Door Record Label

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 1, 2025