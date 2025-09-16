Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The darkwave / EBM act Religion of Heartbreak have self-released their “Lunate” EP via Bandcamp. The Kansas City project is fronted by vocalist Mikal Shapiro and producer Dedric Moore.

“Lunate” includes four core tracks plus an extended mix of “100 Degrees”, the single previewed ahead of the EP.

<a href="https://religionofheartbreak.bandcamp.com/album/lunate" rel="noopener">Lunate by Religion of Heartbreak</a>

About Religion of Heartbreak

Religion of Heartbreak formed in 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri, initiated by members of Monta at Odds focusing on darker dance-floor material. The original trio comprised Dedric Moore, Mikal Shapiro, and Krysztof Nemeth.

The band self-releases via Bandcamp and is associated with Kosmic City Records, a Kansas City collective/label featuring the project on its roster.

The band debuted with the single “Dark Hour of Meditation” (August 9, 2024). Subsequent releases included the “Dream Reflection” single (December 2024) and the “Dream Reflection EP” (February 3, 2025). In summer 2025 the single “Love Tourniquet” preceded “100 Degrees” (August 2025), which led directly to the “Lunate” EP on September 12, 2025.

