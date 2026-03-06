Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

After a long silence the Norwegian/German dark electronic pop duo Lightshifters are – finally – back with a self-released digital single “Absurdities” today, March 6, 2026. The track previews the five-song EP “All Life’s Absurdities“, which is set for March 20, 2026 and follows the 2025 compilation “The In-Between Years”.

The single includes the title track and the Morphose Remix of the title track by the award-winning film composer Christoph Schauer, known in the music scene under the project names Morphose and Fractiles. An official “Absurdities” video is also online.

The duo has this to say about the new single: “The track explores the tension between reality and the surreal, blending darkwave elements with electronic energy.”

<a href="https://lightshifters.bandcamp.com/album/absurdities" rel="noopener">Absurdities by Lightshifters</a>

They also describe the upcoming EP as a release where “we explore the absurdities of human existence and the dark facets of electronic pop, industrial, and darkwave.”

“All Life’s Absurdities” will contain five tracks: “Absurdities”, “Heroine”, “Loved”, “Turn Back Time”, and “Deep Sleep”.

About Lightshifters

Lightshifters are Marthe Borge-Lunde Pfirrmann from Norway and Michael Pfirrmann from Germany. Before the duo started, Marthe had worked in studios in Oslo from a young age and later contributed lyrics and vocals to other projects, including the Xerces collaboration “Goodbye”, which appeared on the 2015 Café del Mar compilation “Dreams 8”, as well as several tracks by the Goa trance project Ra. Michael previously founded the darkwave band Inscape on Out Of Line and later released the solo album “Zeichensetzung” as Odradek.

From 2009 to 2019, Michael ran the Klangkomplex recording studio in Lübeck, where he worked with regional, national, and international artists. In 2012, Marthe and Michael began working together there as Lightshifters. Their first release was “Luminous” in August 2012. It was followed by the self-released singles “The Storm” and “Fire” in September 2013. In March 2015, they issued “Flickering Lights” and “Eternal Mortals”. Later that year, Marthe’s collaboration with Xerces appeared on “Dreams 8”. In 2016, Lightshifters released “Lovereaper” in July, while “Fire” took second place in the Electronic Music category at the 2016 Hofa Song Contest. The duo then released “Voices” in April 2017, “The Great One” in January 2018, and “In-Between Worlds” in December 2018.

In 2019, Klangkomplex closed after losing its premises, but Lightshifters continued as a project. In 2021, Marthe launched her solo project Promethea and released the EP “Dreams Surreal”. Since the end of 2024, Marthe and Michael have been living north of Oslo in Norway, where they continue producing music from their home studio. In 2025, Lightshifters returned with the retrospective compilation “The In-Between Years”. And now there is the single “Absurdities” and the EP “All Life’s Absurdities”, due later in March 2026.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)