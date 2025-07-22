Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

London-based producer and DJ HAAi (Teneil Throssell) has released “Hey!”, the latest track taken from her forthcoming second studio album “HUMANiSE”, which arrives 10 October 2025 via Mute. The track is available to stream now, while the album will be issued in limited edition clear double gatefold vinyl and eco card CD formats.

“Hey!” follows the previous singles “Satellite” (featuring Jon Hopkins, Obi Franky, ILĀ, and TRANS VOICES) and “Can’t Stand To Lose”. Commenting on the song, Throssell states: “‘Hey!’ is dedicated to the unmatched human connection we feel on the dance floor. The repeated lyrics ‘can’t live without you’ is a nod to my love for the club and the people in it.”

The new album “HUMANiSE” expands on the sound explored in HAAi’s debut “Baby, We’re Ascending”, released in 2022. According to the artist, the album interrogates “what it is to be human in an increasingly digital world (…) even though HUMANiSE is about how the world is starting to change beyond our control, it’s important to keep a sense of togetherness and hope.”

Across its twelve tracks, the album features an array of collaborators including Jon Hopkins, Alexis Taylor (Hot Chip), KAM-BU, Kaiden Ford, poet James Massiah, and choirs led by ILĀ and Wendi Rose. HAAi’s own voice is more present than on previous work, with the producer noting: “Throughout the album, I kept thinking about a machine with a human heart.”

HAAi tour dates (Summer 2025)

26 July – Malta, UNO

1 August – Waterford (IE), All Together Now

6 August – Ibiza, Hï

14 August – Ibiza, Amnesia

16 August – Zeebrugge (BE), Wecandance

22 August – Lincolnshire (UK), Lost Village

24 August – London (UK), Body Movements

29 August – Chicago (US), ARC Festival

30 August – Miami (US), Skate Rave

About HAAi

HAAi, real name Teneil Throssell, is an Australian-born, London-based electronic music producer, songwriter, and DJ. She first gained attention as part of the psych band Dark Bells before moving into electronic music and establishing herself in the London club scene.

Her solo debut “Baby, We’re Ascending” was released in 2022 on Mute, blending psychedelia, breakbeat, and techno. She followed it in 2023 with a DJ-Kicks mix compilation.

HAAi has performed internationally at Glastonbury, Sonar, EDC Las Vegas, and more. In 2024, she launched her own community-focused club night, UNiSON, aimed at showcasing new talent in an inclusive environment.

