HAAi releases new track with video, ‘Can’t Stand To Lose’

London-based, Australian-born producer, songwriter and DJ, HAAi (aka Teneil Throssell) has shared a new track, “Can’t Stand To Lose”. The video was produced and directed in a collaboration with Dobermann Ltd (Skrillex, Tiga, Bjarki). Musically HAAi fuses elements of techno, electronica, industrial and breakbeat.

HAAi explains her new single as follows: “Can’t Stand to Lose is a reflection on longing, loss, and the deeply human emotions that accompany them – the nostalgia, the yearning, and the vulnerability. It’s inspired by our rapidly changing world and how it reshapes our lives: opening possibilities that are initially exciting, but are soon met with the realisation of what’s lost. It’s a meditation on what we gain and what we leave behind.”

Regarding the video she goes to say: “I loved collaborating with Thomas and Cathal at Dobermann Ltd on the creative vision for ‘Can’t Stand To Lose’. Together, we aimed to create a world that exists somewhere between human and machine. They brought the track’s meaning to life in such a visceral way by weaving together the striking imagery of nature, humanity and cityscapes to show the tension between order and chaos. I particularly love the use of object recognition that beautifully nods to both machine learning and nostalgia; it feels like memories are being unlocked and presented back on screens.”

This is HAAi’s first new music since her “DJ-Kicks” compilation in 2023. The compilation – which includes a new version of her collaboration with Jon Hopkins titled “Always Ascending”- came soon after her debut album, “Baby, We’re Ascending”.

HAAi DJ dATES

14 Feb – Paris, Rex Club – b2b Optimo (FR)

22 Feb – Miami>Belize, The FRiENDSHiP

25 Feb – Miami>Belize The FRiENDSHiP – b2b Boys Noize

28 Feb – New York, X-TRA.SERVICES at Basement / Knockdown Center (US)

15 March – London, UNiSON, 60 Dock Rd (UK)

17 March – Huez, Tomorrowland Winter, L’Alpe d’Huez – b2b DJ Boring (FR)

22 March – Barcelona, Soundit at Parc Del Forum (ES)

5 April – Mannheim, Time Warp at Maimarkthalle (DE)

12 April – Indio, Coachella Music & Arts Festival at Empire Polo Field (US)

19 April – Indio, Coachella Music & Arts Festival at Empire Polo Field (US)

15 June – Porto, Primavera Sound at Parque da Cidade (PT)

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor

