Gypsy 83: The Director’s Cut runs 138 minutes, restored in 4K from the 35mm negative, with over 40 minutes of unseen footage and added goth soundtrack cues.

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Todd Stephens’s 2001 goth road movie is back in United States cinemas as Gypsy 83: The Director’s Cut, restored in 4K from the original 35mm camera negative and re-edited to 138 minutes, against the 95 minutes of the version released in 2001. The new edition adds over 40 minutes of previously unseen footage and further goth soundtrack cues, including songs by The Cure, Cocteau Twins and Echo & The Bunnymen. Altered Innocence is handling the theatrical release, which opened at New York’s Quad Cinema on 14 August 2026 and continues across the country into September.

The restoration was assembled for the film’s 25th anniversary. Stephens recut the picture with editor Anderson Matthew, and the 35mm elements recovered for the project became the basis of the 4K scan.

What the ‘Gypsy 83’ director’s cut changes

The story is unchanged. Gypsy Vale, played by Sara Rue, and her younger friend Clive Webb, played by Birkett Turton, are goth outsiders and Stevie Nicks fans in Sandusky, Ohio. When they hear that a New York club is staging a Night of 1000 Stevies, the two drive east so that Gypsy can perform. Karen Black plays lounge singer Bambi LeBleau, and John Doe of the punk band X plays Gypsy’s father, Ray. Paulo Costanzo and Anson Scoville complete the principal cast.

What changes is length and music. At 138 minutes the director’s cut carries more than 40 minutes of material cut from the 2001 release, and the extra running time makes room for additional soundtrack placements. Alongside The Cure, Cocteau Twins and Echo & The Bunnymen, the expanded music bed draws on Ministry, Clan Of Xymox, Alien Sex Fiend and Switchblade Symphony, plus Diva Destruction’s cover of “Talk to Me” and Nobody’s Wolf Child’s reading of “Song to the Siren”.

Gypsy 83 was Stephens’s directorial debut. He had written and produced the 1998 film “Edge of Seventeen”, and returned to Sandusky, his home town, for “Swan Song” in 2021; the three films are grouped as his Ohio trilogy.

The trailer for the director’s cut is below.

14 to 20 August 2026 – New York, NY – Quad Cinema

21 to 27 August 2026 – Los Angeles, CA – Nuart Theatre (Q&A with Todd Stephens, Birkett Turton and cinematographer Gina DeGirolamo on 21 and 22 August at 7 p.m.)

26 and 27 August 2026 – Seattle, WA – SIFF Film Center

27 August 2026 – San Francisco, CA – The Roxie Theater

29 August 2026 – Houston, TX – River Oaks Theatre

31 August 2026 – Nashville, TN – Belcourt Theatre

3 September 2026 – Philadelphia, PA – PhilaMOCA

4 to 10 September 2026 – Howell, MI – Historic Howell Theater

10 September 2026 – Sacramento, CA – The Dreamland Cinema

11 to 17 September 2026 – Denver, CO – Sie FilmCenter

Blu-ray and DVD pre-orders are open through Altered Innocence, with the home video release set for later this year.

About Gypsy 83

Gypsy 83 was written and directed by Todd Stephens and produced in 2001, following his screenplay for “Edge of Seventeen” three years earlier. Shot on 35mm and set in Sandusky, Ohio, the film follows two goth outsiders driving to New York City for the Night of 1000 Stevies, an annual Stevie Nicks tribute event. Sara Rue plays Gypsy Vale, Birkett Turton plays Clive Webb, Karen Black plays Bambi LeBleau, and John Doe of X plays Gypsy’s father. Gina DeGirolamo shot the film.

The original 95-minute cut ran in cinemas in 2001 and later reached home video and streaming services. Its soundtrack placed goth and post-punk records at the centre of the two leads’ sense of themselves, and a 2003 soundtrack compilation collected part of that music.

Stephens returned to Sandusky twice more. “Edge of Seventeen” (1998) and “Swan Song” (2021) sit either side of Gypsy 83 in what he groups as an Ohio trilogy about queer lives in a Midwestern city.

For the 25th anniversary, Stephens and editor Anderson Matthew rebuilt the film from the recovered 35mm camera negative. The result, running 138 minutes, is the version now in United States cinemas through Altered Innocence, with a home video release to follow later in 2026.

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