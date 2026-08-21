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Sentient Ruin Laboratories will issue Marca Diaboli’s debut EP “Labyrintomb” on vinyl on September 11, 2026, the first time the five-track record has been pressed. The Oakland label describes the project as a Chilean-Austrian occult rock, post-punk and black metal act, and the EP first appeared on October 31, 2025 as a cassette limited to sixty copies on the German label Sect Entropy.

The vinyl is a single-sided 12″ with the B-side silkscreened in metallic gold ink, housed in a matte sleeve printed black inside, with an insert inlay and a download card. Two pressings exist: a crystal clear edition of one hundred copies worldwide, sold direct by the label and not distributed to shops, and a standard black edition. Three of the five test pressings are also being offered, hand-numbered, signed, and packaged in a black fold-over cover silkscreened in gold.

“Labyrintomb” runs eighteen minutes across “Digging Graves”, “Nightfalls”, “Arsonists”, “Manifest” and “The Last Nail”. It was recorded and performed by a single musician credited as M.R.C. between May and June 2025 in Lower Austria, with Krsfrs mixing and M.R.C. mastering. Steven Henningsard cut the vinyl master and Svart Graphics handled the cover art and layout.

Sentient Ruin calls the EP “a grave-born spell book of primeval shamanic rock musick” and names In Solitude, Negative Plane, Bauhaus, Amebix and The Devil’s Blood as its reference points. The lo-fi production comes out of black metal, but the melodies and the pacing sit closer to post-punk and early-1990s underground rock than to anything in that genre.

<a href="https://sentientruin.bandcamp.com/album/labyrintomb" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Labyrintomb by MARCA DIABOLI</a>

About Marca Diaboli

Marca Diaboli was conceived in the forests of Lower Austria and dates its own founding to 2025. The label’s account puts the project’s first public step in the summer of that year, when the track “Nightfalls” was self-released digitally on Bandcamp, and its debut proper at the end of October 2025 with the “Labyrintomb” cassette on Sect Entropy.

The project works as a one-person operation on record: M.R.C. performs everything and shares the credits only with a mixing engineer and the vinyl and artwork staff. No member names have been published beyond those initials, and the Chilean side of the Chilean-Austrian description has not been detailed by the band or the label.

Its stated sources are late-1980s and early-1990s underground rock, post-punk and metal, the rawest end of second-wave black metal, and contemporary dark rock. Beyond “Labyrintomb” and the “Nightfalls” single, the project has released nothing else. The September vinyl is its first release for Sentient Ruin, a label that has spent a decade working the edges of black metal, doom, noise and post-punk out of Oakland, California.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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