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Synthwave act GUNSHIP have released an official music video for “Time After Time,” their cover of Cyndi Lauper’s song featured on the soundtrack of Corin Hardy’s 2026 supernatural horror film “Whistle.” Hardy directed the video himself, built around previously unseen footage from the film. The DVD and BluRay release of “Whistle” is set for August 28, 2026.

The video revives the movie-and-music-video tie-in tradition of the MTV era, pairing the song with an extended sequence cut from the finished film. “Whistle” follows a group of high school students who discover a cursed Aztec death whistle, stars Dafne Keen, Sophie Nélisse, Sky Yang, Jhaleil Swaby, Ali Skovbye, Percy Hynes White and Nick Frost, and had reached the number one spot on Amazon Horror and on VOD charts in the US and UK following its February 2026 theatrical release.

GUNSHIP and Hardy resurrect a lost sequence

“Working with Corin is a total dream,” GUNSHIP stated. “He’s an old friend who we bonded with over our love for cinema and music, and we were honored to have our song featured in the film. After the Whistle premiere, we were chatting over a pint, and he told us about a beautiful pseudo ‘one shot’ sequence he was heartbroken to lose in the final film. We suggested resurrecting it and using it as a music video. Corin got it immediately and the result is perfect. It’s heartbreaking, haunting and pure 80s noir soaked.”

Corin Hardy described the pairing in similar terms: “I wanted Whistle to feel like a horror movie I might have watched around the late 1980’s, alongside films like A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Lost Boys, and The Breakfast Club. Films steeped in teen-angst and heightened feelings. Music was such a huge part of creating the romance of those cinematic worlds. Gunship’s synth-drenched cover of Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Time After Time’ was always top of my list. Their unique heart-on-your-sleeve sound was the perfect choice for a key moment in the movie. To come together post-release and create this extended music video is simply the cherry on top. Dan, Al & Al (Gunship) have provided the film a real companion piece in the world of Whistle… it makes me want my MTV again!”

The collaboration extends GUNSHIP’s history with Hardy, who previously contributed vocals to the band’s track “Cthulhu.” “Whistle” is produced by No Trace Camping and Wild Atlantic Pictures and distributed by IFC Films, Shudder and Black Bear.

About GUNSHIP

GUNSHIP is Dan Haigh, Alex Westaway and Alex Gingell. The band builds its sound with vintage analog synthesizers and retro electronic gear from the 1980s, combining sweeping synth lines with driving electric bass arpeggios. GUNSHIP released the album “Unicorn” across five formats in October 2023. The band’s track “Cthulhu” features guest vocals from Corin Hardy, a collaboration that grew out of the pair’s shared interest in horror and cinema. “Time After Time,” GUNSHIP’s cover of the 1984 Cyndi Lauper song, was placed on the soundtrack of Hardy’s film “Whistle,” and the new official video marks the latest chapter in the band and director’s ongoing work together.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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