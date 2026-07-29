Silent Impulse announces new EP ‘The Shape of Consequence’

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Industrial electronic artist Silent Impulse will release a new EP, “The Shape of Consequence,” on July 31, 2026, available exclusively via Bandcamp. The three-track EP opens with restrained, atmospheric compositions before giving way to heavier, rhythm-driven pieces that build steadily in intensity.

“The Shape of Consequence” balances cinematic ambience with driving industrial percussion, tracing a progression from quiet tension to uncompromising momentum across its three tracks.

New material builds on ‘Invasive Forms’

The EP follows Silent Impulse’s most recent album, “Invasive Forms,” released in March 2026 with four tracks ranging from 100 to 130 BPM that mix harsh percussive frameworks with melodic synths, heavy atmospheres and distorted textures. “The Shape of Consequence” continues that cold industrial approach while shifting the arc of the release toward a more deliberate build from calm to intensity.

About Silent Impulse

Silent Impulse is the industrial electronic project of Joe Abrescia, formed in 2024 in the United States. The project mixes electro-industrial elements, pairing melodic synth work with harsh percussive frameworks and distorted textures. Silent Impulse released the “Invasive Forms” album in March 2026, and follows it with “The Shape of Consequence,” a three-track EP due July 31, 2026, exclusively through Bandcamp.

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