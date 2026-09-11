Then Comes Silence release “Remaker Redeemer” on Metropolis Records, the second single from their album “Requiem Ballroom”, out November 20.

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Stockholm post-punk trio Then Comes Silence released the single “Remaker Redeemer” on September 11, 2026, on Metropolis Records. It is the second track lifted from “Requiem Ballroom”, the band’s eighth studio album, due November 20, 2026.

‘Remaker Redeemer’: a song about starting over

The band describes “Remaker Redeemer” as being about new life, saying the song “is about new life, being reborn with old sins washed away. A kind of cleansing, a fresh start, and the feeling of beginning again. The choice of instruments and sounds on this track was also a way to explore something a bit different this time.”

The accompanying video was directed by Damon Zurawski of Future Legends Films, who also directed the video for “Judgement Day”, the album’s first single, released in early August.

‘Requiem Ballroom’: a diptych album

“Requiem Ballroom” is structured as a diptych of two contrasting halves: “Requiem”, representing darkness, and “Ballroom”, representing light. “Remaker Redeemer” opens the “Ballroom” half of the record. The full album is available for pre-order on Bandcamp ahead of its November 20 release.

<a href="https://thencomessilence.bandcamp.com/album/requiem-ballroom" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Requiem Ballroom by Then Comes Silence</a>

“Requiem Ballroom” follows 2024’s “Trickery”, the band’s seventh album. The full tracklist for “Requiem Ballroom” runs: “Lay”, “Dance On The Edge Of The Grave”, “Bye Bye Land”, “Judgement Day”, “Lacrimosa”, “Hear The Silence”, “Remaker Redeemer”, “Witches And Demons”, “Delete Me”, “No Stranger”, “Black Magic Children” and “The Future Has A Silver Lining”.

Then Comes Silence performed at M’era Luna Festival in Hildesheim, Germany in early August and are continuing an extensive European tour through the autumn, with dates including Rotterdam, Liège, Rennes, Paris, Lyon, Marseille, Torino and Prague. Tour details are available on the band’s website.

About Then Comes Silence

Then Comes Silence is a post-punk and gothic rock trio from Stockholm, founded by vocalist and bassist Alex Svenson in 2012. The current line-up, in place since 2022, features Svenson on vocals, bass and synthesisers, Jonas Fransson on drums, and Hugo Zombie on guitars. The band released three independent albums before signing to Nuclear Blast for “Blood” (2017), later joining Metropolis Records for “Machine” (2020), “Hunger” (2022) and “Trickery” (2024).

Then Comes Silence have shared stages with Fields Of The Nephilim, Clan of Xymox, The Chameleons and A Place To Bury Strangers, and have performed at M’era Luna, Wave-Gotik-Treffen, Amphi Festival, Castle Party, Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival and W-Festival. “Requiem Ballroom”, the band’s eighth album, follows “Remaker Redeemer” and “Judgement Day” and is set for release on November 20, 2026.

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