Godwin Point interview: ‘Instinctive and without any real barriers’

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Some artists build their careers in the full glare of the spotlight, while others find their true voice in the shadows. For Frenchman David Sabre, it has long been the latter —a place where his music resonates with far greater depth and intensity. With “Less Than Zero” released on Dark Vinyl Records, he unveils a new chapter in Godwin Point, the darker sonic entity that emerged alongside his work with Dawn + Dusk Entwined. Since its inception in 2020, Godwin Point has evolved from an Experimental outlet into a fully realized artistic identity, shaped by Dark-Ambient atmospheres, Industrial textures, and a distinctly Cinematic sense of tension. Now, with its fourth full-length release, Sabre appears to push that world even further — expanding its boundaries while making it more immersive than ever. In this interview, we speak with David about the evolution of Godwin Point, the creative impulses behind “Less Than Zero”, and how he continues to craft soundscapes that are not merely heard, but deeply felt. Because behind the silence and weight of his music stands an artist with a compelling story — and it is exactly that story we set out to explore. (Courtesy by Inferno Sound Diaries)

Q: How did Godwin Point come about alongside the completely different project Dawn & Dusk Entwined, which you had been working on for some time? Where do the influences and inspiration for Godwin Point lie?

David: When I felt the urge to start composing again after several years, I didn’t want to pick up where “À L’aube Des Jours Anciens” had left off ten years earlier. So there were quite a few random experiments, with new sounds, new themes, and so on, and in the end I struggled to distil Dawn + Dusk Entwined’s ‘new sound’ into something coherent.

I wanted to try too many things, to experiment with very different directions, and I ended up with tracks I liked, but which didn’t form a cohesive whole at all. There was a risk of it becoming a somewhat eclectic ‘compilation’, which I wanted to avoid.

I decided in the end to spread these tracks across different projects: Dawn + Dusk Entwined, then the short-lived Electro project This Stranger Within, and Godwin Point for the ‘unclassifiable’ tracks – everything that didn’t fit anywhere else, regardless of style.

Godwin Point is, in fact, the outlet project, instinctive and without any real barriers. The inspiration comes from many sources, not just musical ones; I just do what I feel like doing, and that sometimes takes the form of a sort of homage or pastiche of this or that project; often I discard it. I’m not concerned with being absolutely original, just that it sounds the way I want it to.

As for the concept behind the name, the Godwin Point was originally used on social media in discussions about divisive topics, but has now spread to all forms of media. It is the moment of emotional escalation when an analogy to Nazism is drawn (or one simply calls their opponent a Nazi), with the aim of discrediting the other person if they express an opinion different from your own, against which you no longer have any rational argument to offer.

This is the ‘Reductio ad Hitlerum’, used to cast absolute opprobrium upon someone who has become an adversary, or even an enemy, and to try to bring the debate to a close in your favour.

This approach in human discourse has become increasingly prevalent over the last five years, and is becoming even more radicalized every day, fuelled by the damage caused by wokism.

Mike Godwin defined his observation as follows: ‘As an Internet discussion grows longer, the probability of a comparison involving Nazis or Hitler approaches one.’

In my view, this is a sound basis for exploring the various aspects of what occidental society has become.

Q: Earlier this year, you released your fourth album to date, “Less Than Zero”, which was presented as a major evolution in both sound and style. Could you elaborate on how this transformation came about? And how do you reflect on your earlier work now?

David: As I was saying, Godwin Point doesn’t have a central theme or any rigid framework; I don’t know in advance what the album will ultimately sound like. This one is more of a step in a different direction than a real evolution: the next one is finished and will be different again, leaning more towards cold, rhythmic and noisy electronics!

Here, it was reading Bret Easton Ellis’s early novels that sparked the idea for a ‘Soundtrack’ – something more Ambient and enveloping that tied in with a few pieces I’d already been working on.

Q: What fascinated you about Bret Easton’s book “Less Than Zero” and how did you attempt to translate its themes into music?

David: Like many others, I was already familiar with “American Psycho” through the film, and I wanted to delve deeper into that world by reading his first two novels, “Less Than Zero” and “The Rules Of Attraction”.

There are rare books (such as “In The Memory Of The Forest” by Charles T. Powers, which inspired one of the tracks on the collaborative album with Nature Morte) that possess a unique atmosphere, a world that goes beyond the telling of a simple story and leaves a lasting impression long after you’ve closed the book.

In this case, there isn’t really one; it’s a succession of scenes that provokes a kind of unease, and beyond the images that formed, I also glimpsed soundscapes that I tried to develop.

What I appreciate in books is more a style (like that of R.J. Ellory), because that is what ultimately stays with you.

Q: I have always been fascinated by how a particular subject or concept—such as a novel, in this case—is transformed into music. How do you begin this process? How do you shape sounds and songs to serve a narrative? How did you approach this in practice?

David: It’s very instinctive; you have to let yourself be carried away by the atmosphere of certain scenes, the distinctive traits of certain characters, or even the places evoked. There’s no set formula, other than ultimately achieving a harmony between what you felt whilst reading and what you hear in the final note.

I’d already tried this approach with Dawn + Dusk Entwined in 2009 for “Cathédrales De Brume” by Oksana and Gil Prou, and in 2022 with “La Flamme Rouge” by Cécile Lozen, though I structured the albums more literally in relation to the books.

Here, it’s a freer interpretation.

It’s an exercise I’ve come to realize I really enjoy, as it forces me, on the one hand, to step outside my usual patterns, but on the other hand, it makes my task easier by providing me with the material to interpret!

Q: How do you typically begin a song, and how does an album evolve from that starting point? Is your process more intuitive or deliberate? Which instruments and technologies played a key role in shaping this new album?

David: I usually have two or three folders open in Godwin Point where I drop in rough or more polished demos, rhythms, loops and so on. I often leave them untouched for several weeks or even months, and when I feel like going back to them, I usually manage to pick out a few that seem to fit together well.

From there, over time, other experiments are added that are better suited to one folder or another.

It starts off as an intuitive process when creating demos, then becomes more thought-out as time goes on, and sometimes a general theme emerges, as if by magic, to tie the whole thing together.

Unlike Dawn + Dusk Entwined’s, I only use samples and VSTs, so it’s very quick to create the first rough draft, and that’s the aim.

More recently, I’ve been using real percussion, which you’ll be able to hear on the next album.

Q: What artistic or creative space does Godwin Point allow you to explore that you cannot fully realize within Dawn & Dusk Entwined? And how do you envision the future of this project in terms of live performances, new concepts, and upcoming material?

David: I’d say almost all of them, because whilst Dawn + Dusk Entwined has a sound I’m emotionally attached to and want to preserve, Godwin Point could be another side of me. A darker side, exploring the more offbeat and sometimes contradictory aspects of my personality.

I deliberately hold back with Dawn + Dusk Entwined, and Godwin Point lets out the frustration that sometimes builds up – and all the better if people like it. But ultimately, it’s a selfish project!

The future is defined solely by inspiration; I still can’t see myself playing live gigs for a variety of reasons. However, as long as the world continues to spin in the same direction of appalling stupidity, violence and emptiness, there remains plenty of ground to explore.

In practical terms, a split album with Melek-Tha is planned for this year, whilst the next album, to be titled “Everything Vicious And Degenerate”, is finished and should be released in early 2027.

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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