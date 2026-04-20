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Trying to compare several Instagram accounts at once can turn messy fast. A creator opens one profile, checks another, forgets what changed, then ends up with too many tabs and a note file full of half formed thoughts. That happens because Instagram still leaves public clues scattered across profile details, follower and following visibility for public accounts, and a few other signals, while the old Following activity tab is long gone, so a one sitting comparison rarely gives a clean read on what is actually moving.

Why multi account comparison gets confusing so quickly

The main problem is not the lack of information. It is the lack of order. Public accounts still show profile information including name, username, bio, links, and follower and following counts, so there is enough visible material to study, but Instagram does not line it up into a simple comparison view for outside observers.

That gap gets worse when a person tries to compare five or six accounts from memory. A clearer starting point is to use one place that keeps recent follow data in chronological order for public profiles. https://www.recentfollow.com/ describes its process as taking a public Instagram username, gathering followers or following, and sorting them from newest to oldest, which makes side by side checks much easier to review without building a giant spreadsheet from the start.

Step 1: Pick a comparison group that makes sense together

The first fix is to stop comparing random accounts. A small group works better, usually three to five public accounts that share the same niche, speak to a similar audience, or sit close to one another in size and content style. Private accounts are a dead end for this kind of process because Instagram limits who can see their posts, followers, and following lists to approved followers.

A loose comparison set creates bad reads. If one account is a giant lifestyle celebrity and another is a narrow ceramic studio, their follow activity will mean different things because their audience flow, discovery patterns, and posting goals are far apart. Public accounts in the same band tend to leave clearer signals because their changes are easier to interpret against similar context. This also lines up with Instagram’s own public profile structure, where the visible pieces are basic profile details and counts rather than a rich outside analytics dashboard for third party observers.

Match them by niche and size before checking anything else

The quickest filter is simple. Put together accounts that would reasonably compete for the same followers, brand deals, search interest, or content lane. That keeps the comparison grounded and prevents a creator from mistaking broad popularity for a meaningful shift in direction.

Step 2: Check the same signals in the same order every time

Once the group is set, the next step is consistency. Start with recent follows or following changes, then check profile edits, then look for overlap across accounts. The reason this matters is that Instagram does not provide one outside panel showing another account’s full stream of likes, follows, and comments, so a creator needs a repeatable sequence that can be used every time.

A good comparison order keeps the work small. First, look at whether one or more accounts added similar kinds of follows. After that, look at profile clues such as bio changes, link changes, category presentation, and pinned content. Instagram confirms that profile information such as bio, links, and follower and following counts is visible on public profiles, so these checks are available without turning the process into a research project.

This is where many people make the work harder than it needs to be. They start collecting every possible detail, then lose the actual pattern. A better approach is to ask one question during each pass: did these accounts move toward the same topic, person cluster, or audience pocket, or did they move in different directions. That gives enough structure to compare without drowning in notes.

There is also no reason to lean on activity status for this job. Instagram says activity status only appears when both people have it turned on and when they follow each other or have messaged each other, so it is too conditional to use as a stable comparison signal across several public accounts. That is why public follows, profile shifts, and shared audience clues tend to be more useful for this kind of cross account review.

Pay attention to overlap before chasing interpretation

Instagram’s “About this account” information can show other public accounts that share followers in common with the account being viewed. That can help a creator see whether multiple accounts are orbiting the same audience, which is often more revealing than one isolated follow. When recent follows, shared follower overlap, and profile edits start pointing in the same direction, the comparison gets much easier to trust.

Step 3: Recheck on a light rhythm instead of building a huge spreadsheet

The last step is where the whole process usually falls apart. People assume they need a dense spreadsheet with dates, screenshots, color codes, and long notes to compare multiple accounts properly. In practice, a light rhythm works better. A creator can check the same group once, come back a few days later, then review again the next week and focus only on what repeated.

That repeated check matters because one visit only shows a moment. A second and third look show movement. If three public accounts keep circling the same micro niche, following similar creators, and adjusting their public profile cues in related ways, that says far more than a single afternoon of scrolling ever could.

Conclusion

Comparing Instagram follow activity across multiple public accounts works best when the process stays small and repeatable. Pick a tight group, check the same public signals in the same order, use chronological follow data to reduce clutter, and revisit often enough to catch patterns instead of snapshots. That gives creators a practical way to compare several public accounts without turning the whole job into a messy spreadsheet exercise that says less than the pattern itself.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

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