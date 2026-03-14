Godwin Point – Less Than Zero (Digital/CD Album – Dark Vinyl Records)

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“Less Than Zero” is the fourth album released by David Sabre—also known for Dawn & Dusk Entwined—and the third opus issued by Dark Vinyl Records. For this work, the Frenchman drew inspiration from the novel “Less Than Zero” by Brett Easton Ellis.

The nine tracks are presented as a kind of break from his previous works. Here we discover a distinctly Dark-Ambient approach with a strong visual impact. The compositions are characterized by overwhelming sounds and loops, frequently reinforced by explosive percussion, creating an atmosphere of terror and dread. The overall mood is utterly menacing. The tracks are also strongly and precisely constructed, with every detail contributing to the global atmosphere and visual effect. With the exception of the final two pieces, which have a more floating and darkly atmospheric character, the other tracks stand out as brilliant musical gems that regularly build toward powerful climaxes.

Thanks to its careful elaboration and the use of a wide sonic palette, this work ultimately emerges as an absolute masterpiece, delivering an impressive and immersive result. (Rating:9).

Listen to “Each Side Of The Wall Of Glass”:

https://darkvinylrecords.bandcamp.com/track/each-side-of-the-wall-of-glass

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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