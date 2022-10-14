Iranian-American dark synth artist The Bedroom Witch debuts ‘My Only’ video
(Photo by Bailey Kobelin and and Gabriel Gamboa) Out now is the new video for the Los Angeles-based Iranian-American dark synth artist The Bedroom Witch. “My Only” is taken from the “A Place of Hurt” album scheduled for 04 November 2022 via Psychic Eye and Ratskin Records. The Bedroom Witch is the dark synth-pop project of performance artist Sepehr Mashiahof and in “My Only” she mixes synthesizer, voice, and drum sounds.
Musically it certainly dwells in the eighties synthpop with a touch of The Cure.
Mashiahof says: “‘My Only’ is a song about coping mechanisms, like getting through difficult feelings through substance dependencies. It’s about those most honest moments of recognition of our own self-sabotaging behavior. We all go through it, but how do we get out of it? For me, it meant coming to terms with the fact that I am in this body, for this lifetime. Somewhere, there’s power in realizing you’re stuck with yourself.”
Here’s the video.
