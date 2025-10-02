Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The late Gabi Delgado (DAF/Delkom/DAF/DOS) and French multidisciplinary artist Marc Hurtado (Étant Donnés/Sol Ixent) have the digital single “Erotique Narcotique” released under NWR. This single is the first preview of their joint project’s debut album “Neue Weltumfassende Resistance”, out November 28, 2025 on play loud! productionsas 2×LP, CD, and digital. Pre-orders are available via the play loud! store.

The NWR collaboration was initiated in 2004 and continued through 2018, with sessions in Berlin (2007) and Córdoba (2014, 2018). The label describes the project’s method as an electronic dialogue across Germany, Spain and France: “Sometimes one provides the music, the other the voice; sometimes the roles reverse — or happen simultaneously… a movement of cosmic and poetic resistance.”

About NWR (Gabi Delgado & Marc Hurtado)

Delgado and Hurtado founded Neue Weltumfassende Resistance (NWR) in 2004 as a studio-driven exchange of sound and text, later presenting the work live at IDEAL (Nantes) and LUFF (Lausanne) in 2006. They revisited and refined the material across sessions in 2007, 2014 and 2018, culminating in the forthcoming debut album on play loud! productions.

Delgado (1958–2020) was a Spanish-born, German-based composer, lyricist and producer; he co-founded Deutsch Amerikanische Freundschaft (D.A.F.) with Robert Görl in Düsseldorf in 1978. Outside D.A.F., Delgado worked with Delkom and DAF/DOS and issued solo albums including “Eins” (2014) and “Zwei” (2015). He died on March 22, 2020.

Hurtado is a French musician, performer and filmmaker; co-founded the experimental duo Étant Donnés with his brother Éric (1977). Hurtado has released numerous albums and collaborated with artists including Alan Vega and Lydia Lunch.

