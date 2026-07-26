Swiss industrial metal trio UNMUT released the EP “Revolution from Within” on May 29, 2026 via Grom & Lord Records, recorded in Zürich over 2024-2025.

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Swiss industrial metal trio UNMUT released the EP “Revolution from Within” on May 29, 2026 through Grom & Lord Records. The five-track EP was recorded in Zürich, Switzerland between 2024 and 2025 and mastered by KARK Studios in Ålesund, Norway.

The release is available digitally through Bandcamp. UNMUT bring an industrial metal sound that mixes extreme metal weight with darkwave and dark ambient atmospheres across the EP’s five tracks: “Revolution from Within (Eternal Fall)”, “The Feed”, “Ghosts of Our Lives”, “Seraphic Silhouette” and “Das Grab Deckt Meine Furcht”.

<a href="https://gromnlordrecords.bandcamp.com/album/revolution-from-within" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Revolution from Within by UNMUT</a>

UNMUT consists of Umbra (guitars, programming, vocals), Flegel (vocals, bass) and Ean Lord (vocals), with additional vocals by M.L. Artwork and layout for “Revolution from Within” are by Samuel Trümpy.

An official video for “Seraphic Silhouette” is embedded below.

About UNMUT

UNMUT is a Swiss industrial metal trio consisting of Umbra, Flegel and Ean Lord. The band debuted in 2024 with the EP “Flesh-Imprisoned Spirit,” released on February 27, 2024 through Detriti Records on cassette (catalog DR130), combining an extreme metal foundation with early industrial aesthetics and darkwave atmospheres. That debut drew a review from I Die: You Die in July 2024, which described the EP as pairing funereal synths with a doom-leaning industrial metal core alongside second-wave goth rock and darkwave elements.

UNMUT followed up with “Revolution from Within,” released May 29, 2026 through Grom & Lord Records, a one-person independent label run by Leandro S. Pacheco. The EP was recorded in Zürich between 2024 and 2025 and mastered by KARK Studios in Ålesund, Norway, continuing the band’s combination of industrial metal, gothic and darkwave atmospheres with extreme metal and dark ambient elements.

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