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OHM-G has released the ambient album “Sound Paintings” on streaming and download platforms via German label Sine Music, under its Organic Flow imprint. The label circulated the release on 24 July 2026 as part of a promo mailing that also previewed Thomas Lemmer’s upcoming album “Dreamscapes II.”

“Sound Paintings” runs 14 tracks. Sine Music describes the album as blending expressive piano, warm ambient textures and cinematic soundscapes, built as an immersive listen meant for stillness and reflection rather than a single-driven release.

The tracklist is:

A Spark of Infinity Lockdown in Paradise Self Portray Summer Night Not Lost Anymore Timline Not What You Think Empathy Sad Smile Changing My Mind Set Limpia Memories Out of the Mask Prayer

The album can be streamed via Sine Music’s universal link: sine-music.lnk.to/organic30.

About OHM-G

OHM-G records for Sine Music, a Villingen-Schwenningen, Germany-based label that releases chillout, lounge and ambient music through its Organic Flow imprint alongside artists such as Thomas Lemmer. “Sound Paintings” has not been previously covered on Side-Line; further biographical detail on OHM-G has not been independently verified beyond the label’s own promotional material at the time of writing.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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