July 25, 2026

OHM-G releases ambient album ‘Sound Paintings’ via Sine Music

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 25, 2026

OHM-G has released the ambient album “Sound Paintings,” 14 tracks blending piano, ambient textures and cinematic soundscapes, via Sine Music.

OHM-G "Sound Paintings" album cover artwork
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OHM-G has released the ambient album “Sound Paintings” on streaming and download platforms via German label Sine Music, under its Organic Flow imprint. The label circulated the release on 24 July 2026 as part of a promo mailing that also previewed Thomas Lemmer’s upcoming album “Dreamscapes II.”

“Sound Paintings” runs 14 tracks. Sine Music describes the album as blending expressive piano, warm ambient textures and cinematic soundscapes, built as an immersive listen meant for stillness and reflection rather than a single-driven release.

The tracklist is:

  1. A Spark of Infinity
  2. Lockdown in Paradise
  3. Self Portray
  4. Summer Night
  5. Not Lost Anymore
  6. Timline
  7. Not What You Think
  8. Empathy
  9. Sad Smile
  10. Changing My Mind Set
  11. Limpia
  12. Memories
  13. Out of the Mask
  14. Prayer

The album can be streamed via Sine Music’s universal link: sine-music.lnk.to/organic30.

About OHM-G

OHM-G records for Sine Music, a Villingen-Schwenningen, Germany-based label that releases chillout, lounge and ambient music through its Organic Flow imprint alongside artists such as Thomas Lemmer. “Sound Paintings” has not been previously covered on Side-Line; further biographical detail on OHM-G has not been independently verified beyond the label’s own promotional material at the time of writing.

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