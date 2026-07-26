Diskonnekt interview: ‘Making music is above all catharsis’

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For anyone familiar with the Italian underground electronic scene, Diskonnekt may appear to be a relatively new name. In reality, the duo is the result of years of musical experience brought together in a project that finally allowed its members to fully embrace their passion for electronic music. The band was formed in 2018 by producer and composer Vincenzo together with vocalist Andrea. The name Diskonnekt carries a meaning that goes beyond its dancefloor-friendly sound: it symbolizes the need to disconnect from what has become harmful or no longer serves a purpose, and reflects a broader commentary on today’s digital world, where an early internet that was once open and unrestricted has gradually evolved into an environment dominated by control and regulation. With “La Morte Del Sole” released by Halotan Records, Diskonnekt now presents a new chapter in its artistic journey. The album further develops the duo’s dark electro sound, combining powerful rhythms with an introspective atmosphere. It provided the opportunity to talk with the band about the origins of Diskonnekt, the ideas that drive their music, and the creative process behind the new release. (Courtesy by Inferno Sound Diaries)

Diskonnekt interview

Q: “La Morte Del Sole” is your second album. How did the transition from your debut album to this new work unfold? What were the main triggers and sources of inspiration behind both the music and the lyrics?

Vincenzo: The earliest songs of the first album were quite Experimental. At that time I preferred to make faster songs with D’n’B rhythms and hardstyle elements, while keeping the darkness in the melodies. All combined with Andrea’s screaming. It was all instinctive, I didn’t think about chasing any genre. I liked to have various bases from song to song cause I didn’t want to get bored myself listening to the songs first. Then I started to slow down a bit and came out something that we liked more and more, using more the pounding rhythm typical of Techno but also of EBM. This transition phase is represented by a 3-track EP released in 2021, as well as the single “Eyeopener”.

We got a taste for it and in 2024, while I was going through a very controversial personal period, I started writing the songs contained in the new album. “La Morte Del Sole“ is the impossibility of reaching the truth, both in the knowledge of everyday events and in personal relationships. Some lyrics are a bit introspective and personal such as “Oggi Qualcosa Muore” (translated “Today Something Dies”), others talk about the reality that surrounds us in a decadent key. Some others express irrepressible impulses and strong feelings for which one can go so far as to die. The pounding and distorted rhythm typical of EBM comes to our aid as a solid basis for expressing our points of view, added with our beloved Acid parts, dark atmospheres and melodies.

Q: How did “La Morte Del Sole” come to life? Could you take us through the different stages of its creation, from the initial ideas to the finished album? What were the greatest challenges you faced, and which moments gave you the strongest sense of accomplishment?

Vincenzo: The first song that established the new formula was “Piombo (Lead)”. As I always do, I started from the rhythm. As a big fan of The Prodigy, the part I like to take care of the most is B’n’D, because it’s the one that drag everything forward and make the floor shake.

Choosing the sounds this time was a longer and more refined process, I never wanted to settle. It was a fairly long and delicate process, and not easy. Each track needs its time. I also took care of post-production much more, I personally took care of everything including mastering. Andrea’s voice in this new formula has found the right space to best express all the anger. The biggest challenge each time is to simplify everything, because often during the composition different sounds and layers are inserted which are then useless and even dispersive. Simplicity and being direct are the hardest things to obtain. But once finished, the album immediately gave us a great feeling. And we wish the same to our listeners. We can say we put on it everything we had inside.

Q: One thing that immediately struck me while listening to the album is the constant sense of power and aggression that runs through the songs. It feels as though a great deal of anger, frustration, and tension found its way into the music. To what extent is music a means of channeling, regulating, or even exorcising such emotions? How do you personally experience this process, and what role does making music play in your life beyond artistic expression?

Vincenzo: Music is literally my everything. I could not fulfill myself in anything else. In addition, I work in a music rehearsal room so I live every day in contact with bands. But as I live it, making music is above all catharsis. A process of personal purification, the final effect of which is a transfer of energy. In our case, as you well said, a considerable amount of power and aggression comes out. Because these are the sensations that, first of all as listeners, give us energy. Music is a form of non-verbal communication, but very strong and powerful, for us the most natural way of communicating our emotions.

Q: Many Dark-Electro artists present a dystopian vision of the future, and Diskonnekt is no exception. Do you feel that reality has now overtaken fiction in that regard? Looking at the world today, how much do these developments affect you personally, both as artists and as human beings?

Vincenzo: I think that we no longer need to think about a dystopian future, reality has now outclassed it. Living in a society where truth is almost a crime and lies are dogma, we have exceeded all expectations in this regard. Orwell’s “1984” is no more science-fiction. Of course, all this is a source of inspiration, as we prefer to talk about the sick part of existence, both inside and outside of us. You can read it more or less explicitly in the lyrics. “Realtà A Circuito Chiuso” (translated: “Closed-Loop Reality”), for example, refers to the myth of Plato’s cave, of how one can get to see the truth and continue to prefer the lie, because perhaps more comfortable, to be socially accepted. “La Morte Del Sole” (translated “Death Of The Sun”) is the child of today’s reality, the perversion of power without limits, the celebration of lies, the truth (the sun) impossible to pursue, the overload.

Q: I imagine that performing live is an essential aspect of Diskonnekt, especially given the importance of atmosphere and visual presentation within the genre. What have your experiences on stage been so far, and what do you hope to convey to an audience when you perform live? Is there a particular mission or philosophy behind your live shows?

Andrea: We started performing live right away, even before we released the first songs. We have a great desire to broadcast our music live. Being two people on the stage, sometimes we made use of some dancers, some experiments turned out to be very relevant and we think we can repeat it in the future. Combined with the right atmosphere and the right audience, our musical proposal can be better appreciated on live performances. Often it happens that people who come to our concerts do not know us and discover us in this way, this makes us very happy. Our mission is to convey all our energy to people.

Q: If you had to associate Diskonnekt with a film, a book, a historical event, a specific year, and another artist or band, what would you choose in each case, and why?

Andrea: We could associate it with films like “The Matrix” or “Strange Days”, because Diskonnekt has that nocturnal atmosphere, a bit dystopian and melancholic, but with flashes of light. It’s music that makes you feel like you’re in a rainy city at 3 a.m., where everything seems disconnected but is actually connected. A real closed-circuit reality.

About Diskonnekt

Diskonnekt is an Italian dark electro duo formed in 2018 by producer and composer Vincenzo together with vocalist Andrea. The project released its self-titled debut album in 2020, followed in 2021 by a 3-track EP and the single “Eyeopener”. A further single, “Radio Otagron”, appeared in 2024.

Diskonnekt’s second album, “La Morte Del Sole”, was released on 10 April 2026 through Halotan Records as a seven-track digipack CD and digital album, with free MP3 and FLAC downloads offered through the label. Side-Line reviewed the album on 14 June 2026, rating it 9 out of 10 and calling Diskonnekt “a name to remember”.

This interview marks Diskonnekt’s first extended conversation with Side-Line, covering the origins of the project, the themes behind “La Morte Del Sole”, and how the band approaches its live shows.

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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