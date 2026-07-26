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PAHL!, the German electro-industrial art and music collective from Leipzig, released the digital single “Digital Oblivion” on May 15, 2026. The PAHL! “Digital Oblivion” single merges icy electro-industrial sounds with dark-pop elements and electronica, addressing the tension between digital life and human connection.

<a href="https://pahl.bandcamp.com/track/digital-oblivion" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Digital Oblivion by PAHL!</a>

PAHL!’s ‘Digital Oblivion’: themes and credits

“Digital Oblivion” was written with music by PAHL! and lyrics by Leo von Leibnitz, and mastered by Neil Pickles at RevealSound in London. PAHL! describes the track as posing the question, “what remains of us when everything turns digital?”, and centers the song on the irreplaceable value of authentic relationships as daily life moves further online. The single is available to stream on Bandcamp and Spotify.

About PAHL!

PAHL! is a Leipzig-based electronic art and music collective founded in November 2014 by Olaf Parusel (also of sToa), Peter Hardlab and Leo von Leibnitz (who also records as Digital Factor, Y-Luk-O and Promo.Fabrik). The three musicians united after growing dissatisfied with their existing projects, holding their first joint studio session in January 2015.

PAHL! issued the debut single “Telos” in September 2021 as the first taste of a forthcoming album. The debut album, “I”, followed on April 4, 2022, recorded by the trio with additional vocals from Viola Manigk. Later that year, PAHL! released the video “Smash the Hope“, a black-and-white reworking referencing Stanley Kubrick’s cinema and adapted to the 2022 political climate, and played its first live show on September 17, 2022, at Kunstkraftwerk in Leipzig, presenting an audiovisual set across 15 projection screens. The band describes its work as sitting between concert, cinema, philosophy and performance art, with “Digital Oblivion” continuing PAHL!’s focus on the effects of digital life on human relationships.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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