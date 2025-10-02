October 2, 2025

Armadura Del Durmiente – Por La Belleza Del Acto (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Mots Music / Hidden Crypt Records)

Inferno Sound Diaries October 2, 2025
Armadura Del Durmiente
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Armadura Del Durmiente is a Spanish music project founded and led by Esteban Alcalde. Featuring several guest vocalists, its debut album was released in multiple formats: vinyl in Germany through Mots Music, and CD in France via Hidden Crypt Records.

The work comprises ten tracks that guide the listener on a journey through a sonic landscape of chanson, neo-folk, and dark ethereal music, at times reminiscent of medieval troubadours. On occasion, rare passages reveal a more distinct martial influence. The guitar takes a leading role throughout the compositions, masterfully complemented by flute and percussion. Male and female voices intertwine in a seamless balance, with the lyrics delivered in Spanish. The female vocals in particular convey an angelic quality.

Far from sounding like a mere debut, this album presents itself as the creation of an experienced project—offering a mysterious, profound, and captivating work, further enhanced by its striking cover artwork. (Rating:8).

Listen to: “Pleno Dia”:

https://armaduradeldurmiente.bandcamp.com/track/pleno-d-a

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

You may have missed

Nine Inch Nails announce tourdates 2026 North American 'Peel It Back' tour with Boys Noize

Nine Inch Nails announce tourdates 2026 North American ‘Peel It Back’ tour with Boys Noize – tickets on sale October 8 at 12 p.m. local

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 1, 2025
Clock DVA

Clock DVA share ‘Brigade’ from remastered ‘White Souls in Black Suits’ – The first official edition in 35 years (out 7 November 2025 via The Grey Area of Mute)

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 1, 2025
Parade Ground announce archival compilation “Heaven With Care” via VUZ Records

Parade Ground announce archival compilation ‘Heaven With Care’ via VUZ Records

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 1, 2025
Octavian Winters (Photo by David Kruschke)

Octavian Winters release ‘Saints of Absolution’ single – watch the video

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 1, 2025
Celeste Corsano (Photo by Jerry Reganess)

Celeste Corsano releases ‘XS’ digital single via Magic Door Record Label

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 1, 2025