Armadura Del Durmiente – Por La Belleza Del Acto (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Mots Music / Hidden Crypt Records)

Armadura Del Durmiente is a Spanish music project founded and led by Esteban Alcalde. Featuring several guest vocalists, its debut album was released in multiple formats: vinyl in Germany through Mots Music, and CD in France via Hidden Crypt Records.

The work comprises ten tracks that guide the listener on a journey through a sonic landscape of chanson, neo-folk, and dark ethereal music, at times reminiscent of medieval troubadours. On occasion, rare passages reveal a more distinct martial influence. The guitar takes a leading role throughout the compositions, masterfully complemented by flute and percussion. Male and female voices intertwine in a seamless balance, with the lyrics delivered in Spanish. The female vocals in particular convey an angelic quality.

Far from sounding like a mere debut, this album presents itself as the creation of an experienced project—offering a mysterious, profound, and captivating work, further enhanced by its striking cover artwork. (Rating:8).

Listen to: “Pleno Dia”:

https://armaduradeldurmiente.bandcamp.com/track/pleno-d-a

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

