Fractal – Equilibrium (Album – Aliens Production)

Genre/Influences: IDM, Cinematographic.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Tomasz Lukowicz has released three albums in 2021. The prolific Polish producer already revealed great things with “Human Error” and now strikes back with his third work featuring ten new songs.

Content: “Equilibrium” moves on where previous work(s) stopped; it’s a sophisticated composition, exploring more explicit IDM fields. there still is a dense and overwhelming Cinematographic style, which is constantly driven by rhythms, but the work is clearly evolving.

+ + + : “Equilibrium” is a great piece of music; it’s an intelligent composition built up with great sound treatments like subtle bleeps, heavy blasts and solid bass lines. The mix between IDM and Cinematographic passages sounds in perfect balance. This is without a shadow of a doubt the most accomplished Fractal-opus to date.

– – – : It would be interesting to hear some passages with vocals and/or chants.

Conclusion: Fractal has evolved in a rather fast way, but this album clearly sounds like a strong basis and even a reference to move on with.

Best songs: “Microsphere”, “Hacked Mind”, “Equilibrium”, “Hologram”.

Rate: 8.

