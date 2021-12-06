Human Vault – God Under Construction 2011 – 2021 (Album – Aliens Production)

Genre/Influences: EBM, Industrial.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Hungarian born Gyorgy Turoczy aka ‘Mortum’ has been releasing music under the Human Vault moniker since 1997. Actually based in New-York (USA) this project released an impressive discography and got signed last year to Aliens Production. This album is a kind of retrospective featuring songs composed between 2011 and 2021.

Content: Human Vault stands for a powerful sound, which might be best described as the imaginary offspring between FLA, Mortal Constraint and Skinny Puppy. The songs are elaborated and often reminiscent of the 90s.

The work features 14 songs and 7 remixes by Willful Deception, First Aid 4 Souls, Gary, Nova State, PTR and 2 by Sik_Of_Novakill.

+ + + : If you don’t know this band yet, the album is a perfect opportunity to get familiarized by the sophisticated and intelligent sound of Human Vault. The composition reflects intelligence characterized by impressive and overwhelming sound treatments. It’s a rough production and subtle. There’s a perfect balance between powerful tracks driven by faster rhythms and more evasive cuts revealing dark and powerful atmospheres. Among the remixes I noticed great contributions by Sik_Of_Novakill, Gary and Nova State.

– – – : I think it’s a pity this band isn’t more known by the EBM audience. That’s why I would have preferred to get more ‘older’ songs instead of remixes –even if the remixes are excellent!

Conclusion: I’m really wondering how Human Vault will evolve, but this project can look back at a very strong basis.

Best songs: “Do Not Believe In You”, I Pray I Die”, “This Hate (Edit), “You Deny (Edit)” + “This Hate – Abjection Mix by Sik_Of_Novakill”, “This Hate – Neuroclub Remix by Gary”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/mortum/exabyss

Label: www.label.aliens.sk / www.facebook.com/pages/Aliens-production-label/200028820052578