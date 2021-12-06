Bob Data – States Of No Matter (EP – Sturm)

Genre/Influences: IDM, Experimental, Electro.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Bob Data is a side-project of Aleksandrs Oļģerts Bērziņš of Irklis. Last year he released the debut album “The Stars are Fire” and now strikes back with four new songs.

Content: The titles of the EP are somewhat confusing as each title features the same words, but in a different order. The music is quite similar, each track featuring a few differences or different accentuations. Sound-wise Bob Data invites the listener to explore a Minimal-Electro universe carried by slow rhythms. You will now hear a bass line in the forefront while other passages are darker, even a bit Klinik-al right at the end or simply supported with a string creating an Ambient universe.

+ + + : Irklis is a project I’ve always supported for its originality and Bob Data has my support as well, although somewhat different in the creative process. The German musician has a nose for creativity, which he also reveals with his creative –and funny approach in the titles of the songs. I like this work for its Minimalism, which comes close to IDM, but it also has something Cinematographic. The last piece “No Things Matter” is a cool apotheosis, but I also have to mention “Things No Matter” for its irresistible bass line.

– – – : With a little bit more diversity, this work would be a true masterpiece.

Conclusion: Bob Data brings an interesting mix of influences, which will be appreciated by lovers of intelligent and creative Electro underground music.

Best songs: “No Things Matter”, “Things No Matter”, “No Matter Things”.

Rate: 7½.

