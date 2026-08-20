Deceits have released a Raquel Rojas video for “One Day You’ll Hurt As Much As Me”, their first Get Better Records single, plus 17 US dates from September 24.

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Los Angeles post-punk band Deceits have released a video for “One Day You’ll Hurt As Much As Me”, the single issued on 25 March 2026 as their first release for Get Better Records. Raquel Rojas directed the clip. The band have also confirmed the Hurt As Much As Me Tour 2026, a 17-date North American run opening on 24 September at Slowdown in Omaha, Nebraska.

The single pairs the studio version with a second take listed as “One Day You’ll Hurt As Much As Me (Studio Demo 2025)”. Both tracks are available through Bandcamp, and the single is also on Spotify and Apple Music. Everything Deceits issued before this point was self-released, which makes the Get Better Records single the first record the band have put out through a label.

The band describe the track in terms of a slow-burning break rather than a sudden one: “It’s a dark, cathartic anthem about heartbreak and betrayal, not the sudden kind, but the slow, devastating kind that lingers.”

Musically the song runs on a melodic bass figure, a dance-tempo hi-hat pattern and a sustained guitar line, with Kevin Moreno’s vocal carrying the title phrase as a repeated cadence. It sits close to the The Cure and Bauhaus reference points the band have named for their own records.

Rojas builds the video around an Amtrak journey along the Pacific coast. Moreno and drummer Francisco Saenz ride the train while Gustavo Alexander Moreno and Logan Martinez appear as their childhood counterparts in beach and station footage, and performance scenes place the pair in a chain-link pedestrian overpass beside the tracks.

<a href="https://deceitsband.bandcamp.com/album/one-day-youll-hurt-as-much-as-me" target="_blank" rel="noopener">One Day You’ll Hurt As Much As Me by DECEITS</a>

Deceits tour dates for autumn 2026

Computer Kill support the first twelve shows. Haunt Me join for the two Florida dates, where Computer Kill do not appear. The run closes with three California shows, including one with Christian Death in Ocean Beach and an appearance at Darker Waves Festival alongside Morrissey, Simple Minds, Gary Numan and Smashing Pumpkins.

24 September – Omaha, NE, USA – Slowdown

26 September – Davenport, IA, USA – Raccoon Motel

27 September – Chicago, IL, USA – Sleeping Village

28 September – Hamtramck, MI, USA – Small’s

30 September – Somerville, MA, USA – The Rockwell

1 October – Troy, NY, USA – No Fun

3 October – Philadelphia, PA, USA – The Grape

4 October – Brooklyn, NY, USA – Woodshop

5 October – Washington, DC, USA – Pearl Street Warehouse

6 October – Durham, NC, USA – Stanczyks Music Bar

7 October – Charlotte, NC, USA – Snug Harbor

8 October – Atlanta, GA, USA – Purgatory

10 October – Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA – Revolution Live / Hells Gate Festival

11 October – Orlando, FL, USA – Will’s Pub

28 October – West Hollywood, CA, USA – The Roxy Theatre

13 November – Ocean Beach, CA, USA – The Holding Company

14 November – Huntington Beach, CA, USA – Darker Waves Festival

Mind’s Eye and Camp Blu open the Roxy Theatre show. Ticket links are listed on the band’s own shows page.

About Deceits

Deceits formed in Los Angeles in 2021 around longtime friends Kevin “Puppy” Moreno, who handles vocals and instruments, and Francisco “Sisco” Saenz on drums and percussion. The band mix post-punk and gothic rock with the rhythmic and melodic habits of the Spanish-language music both members grew up with, and they perform with an all-analogue live setup.

The group first put out a run of self-released singles, later collected as the cassette compilation “Primeros Recuerdos”, which gathers “Every Promise”, “Failures”, “En Soledad”, “Fate (Is When I’m With You)” and “Guiding Light”. The debut album “If There’s No Heaven…” followed on 3 November 2023 and appeared on 12-inch black vinyl, 12-inch gold vinyl, cassette and jewel-case CD. Alex Estrada engineered and mixed the album at Pale Moon Ranch, Will Killingsworth mastered it at Dead Air Studios, and James Edwards of Male Tears contributed additional engineering. Bruxa of Heskeblad and Silver & Steel Artworks supplied the artwork, with logo and layout by Sean McCormack. The album credits list a three-piece lineup of Moreno on vocals, bass and keyboards, Kevin Hernandez on guitar and keyboards, and Saenz on drums. Deceits have named The Cure, Sad Lovers & Giants, The Chameleons and The Danse Society among the records that shaped it.

Two further singles followed, “Please, Wake Up” and the 7-inch “All We Are (Are Memories)”, the latter issued with remixes by Vacios Cuerpos, Give My Remains To Broadway, 60 juno and Casket Cassette. The band have shared bills with She Past Away, She Wants Revenge, New Order and Anja Huwe of Xmal Deutschland.

“One Day You’ll Hurt As Much As Me” is the band’s first release for Get Better Records, and the video and the autumn tour are the first campaign built around it.

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