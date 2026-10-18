Flare Dimension releases debut album ‘Sad Girl Sad Boy’

Swedish synthpop project Flare Dimension releases its debut album “Sad Girl Sad Boy” on Radiation Street Records, out now on vinyl and digital formats.

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Swedish synthpop project Flare Dimension releases its debut album “Sad Girl Sad Boy” on Radiation Street Records. The eight-track record was officially released on 16 October 2026, with the vinyl edition already in stores since July.

Flare Dimension is the duo of singer-songwriter Caroline Wallerman and producer Jonas Pihlgren. “Sad Girl Sad Boy” is credited to Wallerman as writer, vocalist and executive producer, with Pihlgren producing, mixing and mastering the album.

The tracklist runs: “Leaving Home”, “Find Yourself”, “No You And I”, “Sad Girl Sad Boy”, “Waiting”, “Friction”, “Regardless” and “Electroflare”. Three songs (“Leaving Home”, “Find Yourself” and “No You And I”) were released as singles ahead of the album, each with its own music video.

The band describes the record as electronic synthpop built on analog synthesizers and drum machines, drawing on 1980s synthpop, electro and film-score sounds alongside clubbier beats and melancholic, hopeful themes. The album is out on 12″ vinyl in a numbered, limited edition of 300 copies, alongside digital formats.

<a href="https://flaredimension.bandcamp.com/album/sad-girl-sad-boy" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Sad Girl Sad Boy by Flare Dimension</a>

“Sad Girl Sad Boy” is available as a digital album and limited 12″ vinyl via Flare Dimension’s Bandcamp page.

About Flare Dimension

Flare Dimension is a Swedish synthpop project founded in 2022 by Caroline Wallerman, a singer, songwriter, producer and former A&R who also records under the name Electricmusicqueen, together with her partner Jonas Pihlgren, a hardcore techno and experimental music producer and founder of the synthwave label Rad Rush Records.

The duo released a run of singles ahead of their debut album, including “Find Yourself” (8 May 2026) and “No You And I” (26 June 2026), both issued through Wallerman and Pihlgren’s own label Radiation Street Records and distributed via The Orchard. “Leaving Home” followed with a pixel-art, retro-game-styled video.

Flare Dimension’s debut album, “Sad Girl Sad Boy”, brings the singles together with five additional tracks. The band cites 1980s synthpop, electro and film scores as reference points, alongside Depeche Mode, CHVRCHES, Kite and The Knife.

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