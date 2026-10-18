October 19, 2026

Ekospell releases synthpop single ‘Creatures Of The Night’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 18, 2026

Athens synthpop duo Ekospell released the single “Creatures Of The Night” on September 25, 2026, with an official video out via Ekospell Music.

Ekospell releases synthpop single 'Creatures Of The Night'
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Ekospell, an electro/synthpop duo from Athens, Greece, released the single “Creatures Of The Night” on September 25, 2026, through Ekospell Music. The band posted an official video for the track on YouTube on October 17, 2026.

The track runs 5 minutes and 35 seconds and follows “Automated,” a single Ekospell issued in 2023. Vocals are credited on the band’s Instagram to @martzitrikka, with @spirosanalog handling analog synthesizers and production. The band describes its sound as built around analog equipment, synthesizers and drum machines, aiming for what it calls a “pure 80’s sound.”

“Creatures Of The Night” is available to stream on Spotify.

About Ekospell

Ekospell is an electro/synthpop duo based in Athens, Greece, pairing analog synthesizers and drum machines with vocals. The band released its debut single, “Automated,” in 2023, followed by “Creatures Of The Night” on September 25, 2026, with an accompanying video issued on October 17, 2026.

Support Side-Line

More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)
Why we ask

Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive.

Handled by PayPal.

Tags:

You may have missed

Erk Aicrag portrait, photo by Dagmar Urlbauer

Erk Aicrag interview: ‘Curiosity interests me much more than purity’

Karo Kratochwil October 18, 2026
Lex & Hood release synth-pop single 'Automate Automate'

Lex & Hood release synth-pop single ‘Automate Automate’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 18, 2026
Ekospell releases synthpop single 'Creatures Of The Night'

Ekospell releases synthpop single ‘Creatures Of The Night’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 18, 2026
Flare Dimension, Caroline Wallerman and Jonas Pihlgren

Flare Dimension releases debut album ‘Sad Girl Sad Boy’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 18, 2026
Collection d'Arnell-Andréa interview: ‘The Past Really Feeds My Present, And As My Present Will Soon Belong To The Past

Chloé Saint-Liphard, singer of Collection d’Arnell-Andréa, has died

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 18, 2026