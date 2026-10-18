Ekospell releases synthpop single ‘Creatures Of The Night’

Athens synthpop duo Ekospell released the single “Creatures Of The Night” on September 25, 2026, with an official video out via Ekospell Music.

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Ekospell, an electro/synthpop duo from Athens, Greece, released the single “Creatures Of The Night” on September 25, 2026, through Ekospell Music. The band posted an official video for the track on YouTube on October 17, 2026.

The track runs 5 minutes and 35 seconds and follows “Automated,” a single Ekospell issued in 2023. Vocals are credited on the band’s Instagram to @martzitrikka, with @spirosanalog handling analog synthesizers and production. The band describes its sound as built around analog equipment, synthesizers and drum machines, aiming for what it calls a “pure 80’s sound.”

“Creatures Of The Night” is available to stream on Spotify.

About Ekospell

Ekospell is an electro/synthpop duo based in Athens, Greece, pairing analog synthesizers and drum machines with vocals. The band released its debut single, “Automated,” in 2023, followed by “Creatures Of The Night” on September 25, 2026, with an accompanying video issued on October 17, 2026.

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