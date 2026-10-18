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Chloé Saint-Liphard, singer and co-founder of French coldwave and neoclassical darkwave band Collection d’Arnell-Andréa, has died. Obskure.com reported her death and the band’s circle has since shared condolences with her longtime bandmate and partner, Jean-Christophe d’Arnell.

About Chloé Saint-Liphard

Saint-Liphard co-founded Collection d’Arnell-Andréa in 1986 with d’Arnell and Pascal Andréa. Andréa left the group shortly afterward, before its first live show, though the band kept his name. D’Arnell became its main composer, writing piano and keyboard parts that Saint-Liphard’s vocals carried through more than a dozen studio albums.

Before the band’s debut album, Saint-Liphard recorded as Myrtille K. Her single “Quel Scandale !” was pressed as a 7-inch in 1987, backed with “Pied De Poule”, arranged by Jean-Christophe Goleau and financed by Jean-François Thépot.

Collection d’Arnell-Andréa released its first album, “Autumn’s Breath for Anton’s Death”, in 1988. “Un Automne à Loroy” followed in 1989 on New Rose Records’ Lively Arts imprint, then “Au Val des Roses” (1990) and “Les Marronniers” (1992) on the same label. Villers-aux-Vents (Février 1916), released in 1994, became the band’s breakthrough album and was reissued on white vinyl in 2016. The band then moved to Last Call Records for “Cirses des Champs” (1996) and the two-disc compilation “Coll AGE 1988-1998” (1998), before signing with Prikosnovénie in 2002, which reissued the earlier New Rose catalogue and released three new albums: “Tristesse des Mânes” (2002), “The Bower of Despair” (2004) and “Exposition, Eaux-Fortes et Méandres” (2007), followed by “Vernes-Monde” (2010).

Collection d’Arnell-Andréa moved to the German label Trisol in 2019 for “Another Winter” and its electronic companion piece “A Recrafted Winter”, reworked by sound engineer Pierre-Emmanuel Mériaud. Its twelfth and most recent album, “A Forest Inside”, followed digitally through Trisol at the end of 2023, with CD and vinyl editions arriving in 2024 through Infrastition and Meidosem Records.

Saint-Liphard performed with the band twice this year, on 7 March at l’Entrepôt d’Arlon in Belgium and the following night at Le Badaboum in Paris. A performance scheduled for 20 June at La Crypte Rosa Crvx was cancelled.

About Collection d’Arnell-Andréa

Collection d’Arnell-Andréa formed in France in 1986 around Jean-Christophe d’Arnell, Pascal Andréa and Chloé Saint-Liphard. Andréa left within weeks, before the group’s live debut, but the band retained his surname alongside d’Arnell’s. D’Arnell took over as the project’s main composer and lyricist, pairing piano, keyboard and later percussion with Saint-Liphard’s vocals, a combination that anchored the band’s sound through every album that followed.

The band debuted with “Autumn’s Breath for Anton’s Death” in 1988 and signed to New Rose Records’ Lively Arts imprint for “Un Automne à Loroy” (1989), “Au Val des Roses” (1990) and “Les Marronniers” (1992), alongside labelmates Little Nemo, Asylum Party, Mary Goes Round and Babel 17. “Villers-aux-Vents (Février 1916)” (1994) became the band’s best-known release. After New Rose folded, the band moved to Last Call Records for “Cirses des Champs” (1996) and the compilation “Coll AGE 1988-1998” (1998), then to Prikosnovénie in 2002, which reissued the New Rose-era catalogue and released “Tristesse des Mânes” (2002), “The Bower of Despair” (2004), “Exposition, Eaux-Fortes et Méandres” (2007) and “Vernes-Monde” (2010).

The lineup around d’Arnell and Saint-Liphard grew over the years to include cellist Xavier Gaschignard (1990-present), guitarist and bassist Franz Torrès-Quévédo (1992-present), violist Thibault d’Aboville (2002-present), guitarist Vincent Magnien (2004-present) and keyboardist and backing vocalist Carine Grieg. The expanded group played European festivals including Germany’s Wave-Gotik-Treffen, building albums around themes drawn from the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

In 2019, after seventeen years with Prikosnovénie, the band signed with the German label Trisol for “Another Winter” and its electronic rework “A Recrafted Winter”. Its twelfth and most recent album, “A Forest Inside”, followed in 2023 and 2024. Saint-Liphard sang with the band through its concerts in Belgium and France earlier this year, before her death, reported by Obskure.com on 17 October 2026.

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