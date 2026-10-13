Black Leather Jesus will release “Probe” on Old Europa Cafe, an industrial power noise album featuring guest spots from The Rita and others.

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American industrial power noise project Black Leather Jesus will release ‘Probe’ on October 23, 2026, through Old Europa Cafe, as a CD digipak limited to 300 copies.

Black Leather Jesus was founded in 1989 by Richard Ramirez, who fronts the project alongside Sean E. Matzus and a rotating cast of contributors; the lineup has numbered as many as 14 members over the years. For “Probe,” the credited participants are Sean E. Ramirez, Nathan Golub, Thomas Puopolo (also of Scarlet Diva), Richard Ramirez, Kevin Novak, JRL, Anjilla Ulfhednar (Moonbeam Terror), Scott Kindberg and Domokos. The album also features guest appearances by slowdanger, G.X. Jupitter-Larsen of The Haters, Yellow Gas Flames and The Rita.

The six-track album runs “Goodie Drawer,” “Taste of Plastic Toys,” “The Hum of Your Favorite Private Toy,” “Toy Not Included,” “Rear Seat Pull Out Toy” and “Extra Charged.”

About Black Leather Jesus

Richard Ramirez founded Black Leather Jesus in Houston, Texas, in 1989, building the project around S&M and gay-leather-subculture themes partly inspired by the kidnapping of Colleen Stan. The band has toured with a lineup as large as 14 members and opened for Sonic Youth in Marfa, Texas, in 2007; it is now based near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Ramirez, regarded as one of the earliest American harsh noise artists, also records as Werewolf Jerusalem, Priest in Shit, An Innocent Young Throat-Cutter, House of the Black Death, Martyr of Sores and Last Rape, runs the noise and experimental label Deadline Recordings, and has released collaborations and splits with Merzbow, Prurient, The Haters and Kommissar Hjuler, among others.

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