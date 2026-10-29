SKUMLOVE has signed to Candlepower Records and releases a cover of The Smithereens’ “Blood And Roses” on all major digital platforms on October 31.

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Los Angeles industrial and goth band SKUMLOVE has signed to Candlepower Records, a subsidiary of Virgin Music. The signing comes with a new single, a cover of “Blood And Roses” by The Smithereens, arriving on all major digital platforms on October 31.

“Blood And Roses” was written by Pat DiNizio and originally appeared on The Smithereens’ 1986 debut album “Especially for You”. SKUMLOVE frontman and founder Skum Love recorded the cover at Michael Ciravolo’s Saints In LA studio in Sun Valley, with production assistance from Kevin Kipnis. Mastering was handled by Maor Appelbaum in Los Angeles.

Skum Love said the original song had stayed with him for years before he found his own approach to it. “The original song really touched my soul. The struggle between mental health and love plays a big part in many of our lives. Pat DiNizio was truly one of the world’s best songwriters. I knew I wanted to do my own version of this song and it took many years to figure out the ideas that were in my head. I did not want to take away what he created, but add upon it without losing the message. I think we did it justice and opened the song to a new generation.”

About SKUMLOVE

SKUMLOVE began in the Los Angeles underground as an independent project built around Skum Love, starting from homemade recordings and self-released CDs before growing into a nationally touring act. The band has shared stages with Danzig, Type O Negative, Prong, Static-X, Fear Factory, Ministry, Godhead, Spineshank and Combichrist, and its catalogue includes collaborations with Dino Cazares, Burton C. Bell, Tommy Victor, Tony Campos, Mark Gemini Thwaite and Michael Ciravolo.

More than two decades in, SKUMLOVE has continued releasing new material, including the singles “The Dark,” “EGO” and “Ride or Die,” the last of which 16volt remixed. “Blood And Roses” is the band’s first release through Candlepower Records, pairing SKUMLOVE’s industrial and goth sound with a song from outside its own catalogue for the first time under the new deal.

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