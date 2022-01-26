Exclusive album stream ‘Arcano Chemical’ by post-punk act Datura

The Pacific Northwest post-punk trio Datura (which you will know from our free Post-Punk compilation) has teamed up with Andy Pohl, guitarist of Tsunami Bomb and owner of Sell the Heart Records, to release “Arcano Chemical”. The album will be available on January 27th on cassette, CD, and all major streaming platforms and as download via Bandcamp.





Luckily for you we are able to already offer you the full stream of this album on Side-Line. Influenced by 80s acts like The Cure, The Misfits, Echo and the Bunnymen, Siouxsie and the Banshees, and Chameleons, the post-punk trio Datura offer a very updated and melodic version of post-punk. “Arcano Chemical” is the follow-up to their first two EPs and was recorded in their hometown of Wenatchee, WA and mastered by Seattle-based recording engineer and musician TAD Doyle.

Enjoy the full album below.

<a href="https://selltheheartrecords.bandcamp.com/album/arcano-chemical">Arcano Chemical by Datura</a>

Bat-Cave Productions will release a deluxe CD version of the album for European distribution in March.

Videos

Here’s the video “Phantasma”, the first single off “Arcano Chemical” followed by “Bury Me” and “I’ll Wait”.